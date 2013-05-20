Everybody enjoys watching a David and Goliath story unfold. So it is not a surprise that a cultural controversy starring the Museum of Modern Art as a rapacious Goliath has become national news. The kickoff was MoMA’s announcement a few weeks ago that as part of its continuing expansion on West 53rd Street it planned to tear down the former American Folk Art Museum, which was designed by the firm of Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects and only opened a dozen years ago. There are many reasons for preserving the building by Williams and Tsien—which MoMA bought in 2011, after the American Folk Art Museum defaulted on nearly $32 million in bond debt—but the hue and cry has gotten so loud that I suspect the issues involved are bigger than Williams and Tsien and maybe even bigger than MoMA. The intensity of this unfolding drama reflects a growing—albeit sadly belated—realization that the arts are being consumed by Goliaths, not only in New York but all across the country, and that even the bravest and noblest of Davids rarely stands a chance.

For the moment, MoMA has blinked, announcing that they have hired the architectural firm of Diller Scofidio & Renfro to study the matter. But what fascinates me is how white hot the debate has become, especially when we consider that little that has happened is much of a surprise. Although the American Folk Art Museum was never a good place to look at art—the site was so narrow that it may well have been impossible to create adequate galleries—it is not surprising that New York’s culturati would be up in arms about a threat to the museum’s jewel-box design. (Williams and Tsien have a ferociously fervent following.) And it is hardly breaking news that the Museum of Modern Art has become a colossus that steamrollers anything in its path. Well before MoMA’s expanded quarters, designed by Yoshio Taniguchi, opened in 2004, it was clear that Glenn Lowry, the museum’s director, was determined to remake as a well-oiled corporate machine what had theretofore been an institution where curators and departments were acclaimed for their distinctive personalities and values. Defending Williams and Tsien and the American Folk Art Museum against the meanies at MoMA has become a way of reveling in what is now seen as a classic tale of architectural desecration and cultural victimization. What I worry is being sidestepped is the sad fact that for decades now the cultural commissars in the museums and the media have been giving the nod to countless Goliaths and would-be Goliaths. We are living in a world where David loses just about every time.

One of the rarely discussed ironies of this story is that the American Folk Art Museum—now sadly diminished and doing the best it can in space across from Lincoln Center—was itself once upon a time a wannabe Goliath. There would never have been a building by Williams and Tsien to be sold to the Museum of Modern Art if the American Folk Art Museum had not gone $32 million into debt in order to raise its own profile. Very few people now seem to remember that the American Folk Art Museum used to occupy an old townhouse on West 53rd Street, a setting surely less than perfect but with a plucky, can-do spirit that worked much better for the work on display than Williams and Tsien’s overblown, go-for-Baroque design. The American Folk Art Museum went into debt because the ironclad law of cultural institutions is that if you do not grow—and grow big—you’re in big trouble.

Why isn’t anybody asking where this once winningly modest museum would be today if somebody had said “No!” to that obscene mentality? Another one of the ironies of this sad story is that as the architectural team who designed a slick new downtown Philadelphia building for the Barnes Foundation, Williams and Tsien were active participants in the defeat of a muscular and altogether noble David, the old Barnes in Merion, Pennsylvania. Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, darlings of the architectural profession, gave just the right kind of elegant packaging to a newfangled Barnes, which was promoted—and successfully promoted—through a court battle and an extensive public relations campaign by the Goliaths of the grow-or-die mentality.