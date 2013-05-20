Here they go again: Every four years, theocratic Iran holds presidential elections. If that sounds like a contradiction, if not an oxymoron, that's because it is. On the one hand, virtually all power ostensibly rests with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who claims to represent God’s ultimate sovereignty on earth. On the other, the elected president (also ostensibly) represents the republican principle of popular sovereignty. This time around, about 700 people have registered to run, though no more than seven of them can be considered serious candidates. Once the list of “vetted” candidates is announced—scheduled for Tuesday—the world will know how Khamenei and his allies in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will attempt to tackle the challenges facing the country: a faltering economy, tightened sanctions, nuclear negotiations, and the future of Syria.

In recent years, as the IRGC and Khamenei have concentrated their power, they've seen the executive branch as the final hurdle to controlling all branches of the government. Outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s victory in 2005—when he defeated former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1989-1997), who claimed the election was rigged—was considered the final piece in this effort to monopolize power, but things have not gone as planned since he was re-elected in 2009. Millions protested what they believed was a rigged result, and second-term Ahmadinejad grew increasingly unwilling to take orders from Khamenei and his IRGC supporters. He has also seemed unwilling lately to give up power, as he and Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, his chief of staff, have claimed more than once to be in direct communication with the Mahdi, the Shiite messiah. In doing so, Ahmadinejad and Mashaei have undermined the conservative Muslim clerics whose authority and power rely partly on claims that they represent the Mahdi in his absence. Khamenei and his allies had believed that with enough threats and virulent attacks, accusing Ahmadinejad and Mashaei of all manner of perfidy—from financial corruption to complicity with Israel and the US, even dabbling in demonology—Mashaei would not run in this year's election. Yet Mashaei did throw his hat in the ring, registering as a candidate only moments before the deadline and accompanied by Ahmadinejad, who later claimed to have taken the day off as president to accompany his compatriot to the registration ceremony.

But that's not the only reason this election is shaping up to be a singular one in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In reality, Khamenei and his praetorian allies in the IRGC share irreconcilable goals for the election. They need what Khamenei has called a "political epic": massive participation in the election as a proof of legitimacy and as a sign that the brutalities after the last contested election have been forgotten, if not forgiven. But the fact that Mir Hussein Moussavi, believed by millions to have actually won that election, his wife Zahra Rahnavard, and Mehdi Karroubi, a presidential candidate in 2009, have been under house arrest for more than 700 days, with no indictment or charges ever filed against them, has made forgetting or forgiving easier wished than done. And this "political epic" was made more difficult when some of Khamenei's allies talked about the IRGC's duty to "engineer" elections. Why would people vote in "epic" numbers if the results were already engineered?

Moreover, it has become clear that none of Khamenei's preferred candidates—former foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former Parliament chairman Golam Ali Haddad Adel (who is also the father-in-law to one of Khamenei's sons), and Saeed Jalili, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator—has enough gravitas to inspire massive turnout. Velayati has no experience in managing the economy and his long years of experience as foreign minister can in no way compensate for his dour personality and his docility to the whims of Khamenei. Ghalibaf, whose management style has won him support among Tehran's middle class, lost some of his appeal when a tape of his talk with a group of student zealots revealed that—contrary to his new public posture of moderation—he privately reveled in his role in suppressing the democratic movement (he even claimed that when he was the commander of the police, he beat demonstrators with a stick while riding a motorcycle—a job usually left to thugs hired by the regime). Jalili has no managerial experience other than representing Khamenei in nuclear negotiations, and no one has ever accused Hadad Adel of being anything other than a mere acolyte.