Did you hear the news? President Obama and John McCain are now chummy. To the point where McCain, according to Politico, is now "President Obama's newest ally." Apparently Saxby Chambliss' hole-in-one while golfing with the President wasn't impressive enough to earn him that title.

"It’s unclear whether an alliance with McCain can break the gridlock in Washington," the story's photo caption says. But let's give the article some credit: It doesn't use the word "maverick" until the bottom of the second page. Nevertheless, we are told the "shift is striking" in the allegedly changing relationship between the two allegedly former enemies. "Suddenly, the two are working together on issues ranging from immigration to the deficit." And, or perhaps except, for everything in between.

McCain has long been an immigration dove, except for the last time he was last running for reelection and started spouting off about a border fence to fool Arizona primary voters into thinking he cared about them again. On a budget deficit agreement, he's spent the last year or so suggesting that spending cuts could be matched with tax revenue increases in order to produce an agreement. Because he doesn't really care. His main issues are advocating for bombing freedom into new countries and landing Sunday morning television hits each week.

And yet an Obama-McCain alliance has been a persistent Beltway fantasy. (Also: a nightmare of Rick Santorum.) Within days of Obama's 2008 triumph, the two got together and pledged to "work together." Politico called it the beginning of a "rocky alliance." It never happened, and there has been no awakening in the past few months. McCain lets the president take him out to a fancy dinner every now and then, and he'll chit-chat with Denis McDonough. But if McCain and Obama are Ronnie-and-Tipping it, it's not because either of them enjoy each other's company—a non-relationship that the weird Washington press corps has an aggressive matchmaker's yearning to foster.