If George plays according to type, the GOP won't have reason to doubt him, since he's worked for Republicans his entire career.

George's conservative credentials start with Kansas Senator Bob Dole, for whom he interned in high school and worked all the way through college at Howard University. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1988, George returned to his home borough of Queens to serve as a prosecutor. A couple years later, he was tapped by the first Bush administration as an assistant general counsel at the Office of Management and Budget, then handled policy at the Office of National Service. He followed that up with a few years at a corporate law firm back in New York, but returned to Washington for the last time in 1995 to run investigations for the House Subcommittee on Government Efficiency for moderate Long Beach Republican Steve Horn.

Under Horn, a pro-choice former California State University president who was endorsed by the Sierra Club, George dinged the Pentagon for overspending, drafted proposals for better tax collection, pushed agencies to prepare for Y2K, and probed the travel habits of Clinton's cabinet—but not for political reasons, he said. "We are not being unreasonable," George told The Washington Post in 1996. "This is not an election-year, get-the-Democrats effort." For his efforts, Horn won the Project on Government Oversight's first Good Government Award. When President George W. Bush appointed George inspector general of the Corporation for National and Community Service in 2002, Horn gave a floor speech in his honor.

George barely had time to find evidence of profligacy in Americorps, which the Corporation manages, before being pulled from his position to take the inspector general job at Treasury that had been vacant since the guy who first held the $170,000-per-year position went to oversee the U.S. Postal Service. At that time, when Congress was relatively simpatico with the White House, inspectors general became increasingly important, carrying out the oversight role that the ruling party isn't good at performing on itself. George's young office, known as TIGTA, is unique among inspectorates general in that it also has law enforcement authority to pursue violators. And it did: During the Bush administration, George found that the IRS had lost expensive equipment, exposed the loss of billions of dollars in payroll taxes annually, and chronicled failings in the software used by low-income taxpayers.

Firing inspector generals has been considered bad form ever since President Ronald Reagan canned them all in 1980, so President Barack Obama let George stay on in 2009. George kept on going, bringing to light $513 million in homebuyer tax credits that shouldn't have been paid out, the IRS' failure to serve people with hearing impairments, and $7 billion in child tax credits paid to foreign workers living in the country illegally. But often, George would cite congressionally imposed staff cuts as a reason for the IRS' flubs (his own agency had 1,100 staffers when it was formed, and has since lost several hundred, which he says has limited its ability to pursue as many investigations as it otherwise might). And he's also validated some of Obama's initiatives, like the bailout of Wall Street, finding that the firms paid back all the money they'd been loaned.