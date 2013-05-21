Have nursing homes, fast-food restaurants, and other low-wage industries found a way to wriggle out of some Obamacare requirements? Maybe.

Today many (and possibly most) of these employers either don’t provide insurance or provide barebones coverage that doesn’t really cover much. Obamacare is supposed to change that. When its big coverage provisions take effect in January, employers with more than 50 employees are supposed to provide real insurance—or pay a stiff penalty. But some employers and insurers may find a way to avoid facing that choice: They’d offer “skinny” insurance, similar to the barebones policies some of them now offer, and then pay a more modest penalty. It’s not yet certain, because the administration has not finished writing the regulation about what coverage employers must provide—and what happens if they don’t. But the law itself doesn’t seem to leave much flexibility here. (As always, the best source for the legal details is Timothy Jost, the law professor at Washington and Lee University.)

A story in Monday’s Wall Street Journal quoted officials from several companies who said they were considering this approach, although, as always, that could be bluster. Among other things, these companies would have to consider the competitive effects, which could push in either direction. Do they provide less insurance, so they keep costs lower? Or do they provide more, so they can attract better workers? Different companies will undoubtedly respond in different ways, although, for the moment, administration officials say they have not seen signs many companies will really opt for the barebones approach.

For the most part, the workers at these companies would not be worse off than they are now, no matter what the companies decide—because these are predominantly low-wage workers who already don’t get decent coverage at work. Under Obamacare, at least, they’d have an option they never had before: the ability to buy subsidized, regulated insurance in the new exchanges. It’s not an option they’d all choose: Some might opt to stick with the cheaper company plans, however lousy. But others would jump into the exchanges and, finally, get decent insurance.