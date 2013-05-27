Some of the worst abuses have occurred in South Carolina, where in 1997 the state Supreme Court declared that any woman who did drugs while pregnant was eligible for up to ten years in prison, and Texas, where an ambitious DA tried in 2003 and 2004 to extend a new child abuse law to the unborn, and force doctors to report any signs that patients were using drugs. The reading of the Texas law and many other decisions made at the local level have eventually been overturned by higher courts, but not before untallied numbers of women were jailed.

Still, these laws enjoy huge popular support. Feticide measures are often passed right after the violent death of a pregnant woman, and in that context, it’s easy to understand why they satisfy some public need for catharsis. But anti-abortion groups, which see the laws as a step on the path to recognizing "fetal personhood," leverage these opportunities. For example, as Michelle Goldberg recently pointed out over at The Daily Beast, when the UVVA passed after Laci Peterson, eight months pregnant, was murdered by her husband in 2002, most people didn’t realize that the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC) had already been trying to get the statute through for five years. The NRLC has endorsed feticide measures as a way to “change the hearts and minds of the public on abortion,” according to a 2007 strategy memo, and at the state level, the laws have often been rolled into big packages of pro-life legislation that include explicit abortion restrictions.

Roughly a dozen states have statutes on the books that punish crimes in the name of the woman, not the fetus. These “enhance” the sentences for assault and murder if the victim was pregnant, or treat pregnancy as an “aggravating factor” that can trigger the harshest possible punishment. Perhaps the best example is Colorado, where Democrats successfully fought a feticide bill just this winter. Enhanced sentencing measures vary from state to state. Some only apply in cases where a pregnancy is lost; in a minority of states, the law only takes effect if the attacker knew the victim was pregnant.

But fetal homicide laws outnumber enhanced sentencing laws roughly three to one, and while a deluge of feticide-style measures have passed in the last decade—the National Conference of Legislatures records 15 measures, not to mention UVVA, between 2004 and 2006 alone—there’s been no such uptick in enhanced sentencing. In fact, many states that have long used enhanced sentencing measures have recently passed feticide laws, too. In North Carolina, for example, the bill that passed in 2011 was named "Ethen's Law," after murdered Jenna Nielson's unborn son.

Feticide laws give the state a Big Brotherly power over pregnant women. That said, they don’t constitute as direct a challenge to Roe as other anti-abortion measures, such as TRAP laws and fetal heartbeat legislation. Borgmann, who worked at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project in the late nineties and early 2000s, suggested this might explain the lack of feminist firepower leveled against them.

“I don’t think that these laws have had the kind of impact that the anti-abortion movement has wanted them to have,” Borgmann said. “It doesn’t come up very often, and it’s not a big effect.”

Carolyn Ramsey of University of Colorado Law School made the same argument in 2007. As of the mid-2000s, she pointed out, almost 80 percent of Americans thought a person should face murder charges for causing the death of an “unborn child,” but Americans also opposed overturning Roe v. Wade by a two-to-one margin. "People occupying the middle ground between the hardcore pro-choice and pro-life trenches want to set the bounds of legality in different places,” Ramsey wrote, inferring that the public is able to “take a contextual view of homicide and to recognize that abortion does not equate to fetal murder."

But Paltrow says she hopes her new study, which is the first of its kind, shows that even if these laws aren’t going to flatten Roe v. Wade, they hurt women much more than we knew, and we let them pass at our peril. “Without the data that we’ve now provided, the problem was being able to articulate what the consequences could be. It made you sound crazy, outlandish, hypersensitive around issues like abortion and women’s rights,” she says. “The data gives you the ability to say, this is not hypothetical.”

The only hypothetical left is how much murder verdicts in the Welden and Castro cases would advance the march of fetal homicide laws, since the states those men live in, Florida and Ohio, already have them. Where this particular attempt on women’s rights is concerned, as Paltrow put it, “we’re not talking about some imaginary slippery slope. We’re already at the bottom.”

Nora Caplan-Bricker is an assistant editor at The New Republic. Follow her on Twitter @ncaplanbricker.