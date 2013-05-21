The austerity debate has taken an odd shape. Large deficits are associated with “the left,” and frugality is associated with “the right.” But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can shrink the deficit by raising taxes as well as by cutting spending. And if you think more stimulus is needed, you can cut taxes as well as raising spending. As I noted in TNR a couple weeks ago, it is just a few years since Republicans sneered at the idea of worrying about the deficit. They called it “Rubinomics,” and vice president Cheney said, “Deficits don’t matter.”

So there are actually four plausible positions in the austerity debate, not just two. You can be a right-wing Austerian, a left-wing Austerian, a right-wing Keynesian, or a left-wing Keynesian. And (as I also noted last week) the differences are not so great. All of them say we eventually will have to turn off the spigot. None of them wants to do it right away. The question is when and how much. Even Krugman now says that what worries him is “premature” fiscal responsibility.

Krugman himself started this round by saying (May 18) that he was going to stay out of it and let his attack dogs like Brad DeLong handle this one. But apparently he couldn’t resist (that’s OK—I know the feeling). Soon he was piling on and calling me all sorts of names. He said I suffered from “lack of compassion, sure; an inability to imagine what it must be like for someone less fortunate than oneself and one’s friends, definitely. “ He considers briefly, but seriously, that the problem might be simple “sadism,” but retreats from that daring charge to an only slightly more plausible conspiracy theory: that austerians don’t want the economy to recover until they’ve had the chance to use bad times as an opportunity to shred the social safety net. Either that or a psychological variant: they need bad times to continue in order to justify their status and their speaking fees. Amidst these far-fetched possibilities, let me propose one more: maybe austerians really, sincerely want what’s best for America and the world, and really believe that theirs is the better path than Krugman’s. Maybe austerians—poor, deluded creatures that we are—actually think that their path will result in less pain, not more.

I was particularly intrigued by this idea of purposely holding back a recovery until you can take credit for it. Why wait for that? Paul Krugman takes credit for good economic news whenever it happens. On Krugman’s blog site (“The Conscience of a Liberal”) last week were two bits of prose side-by-side. One was an ad for his latest book, End This Depression Now! “How bad have things gotten?” the ad asks rhetorically.” How did we get stuck in what now can only be called a depression?” Right next door is Krugman’s gloat about the recent pretty-good economic news. “So where are the celebrations,” he asks, “now that the debt issue looks, if not solved, at least greatly mitigated?” Greatly mitigated? By what? Certainly not by anyone taking Paul Krugman’s advice. He has been, in his own self-estimate, a lone, ignored voice for reason crying out in an unreasoning universe.

As for compassion and empathy for my suffering fellow citizens: it depends on how you define and demonstrate these fine qualities. If Paul Krugman wants to get into a contest about who has spent more time in a comfortable, air-conditioned office dreaming up new ways for the government to spend someone else’s money on programs to help a third party, I’m pretty sure I would win that one. I’ve been at this liberal game for a long time (an Atlantic blogger, who thinks he’s going to live forever, had the bad manners to point out that I’m over 60). I supported Hillarycare and Obamacare. I supported Obama’s tax increase on upper brackets (though I think the line should be far lower than $250,000). I believe the government ought to do much, much more to reverse the growth of inequality (though I have no brilliant insights about what that should be). I don’t appreciate being called a neo-con any more than Paul Krugman would. And I think the label would be just about as inaccurate.