"We love the iPhone and the iPad. People in Mexico and Canada love the iPhone and the iPad. I've got one right here!" agreed Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, holding up an iPhone in a yellow case. "My granddaughter even knows how to use it! It's a terrific instrument."

It was an odd theme for a committee hearing that was also trying to nail Apple to the wall: Levin had just issued a 40-page report on how the company shifts money around the world in order to avoid paying American corporate tax rates. It largely backed up the New York Times' blockbuster reporting last year, which described the elaborate schemes Apple uses to preserve its $145 billion pile of cash. And the bespectacled senator used high dudgeon to dramatize just how irresponsible the company had been in finding ways not to hand over a third of its worldwide profits to Uncle Sam.

"Children across the country won't get education from Head Start," Levin said, of budget cuts fed by tax avoidance. "Needy seniors will go without meals. Fighter jets sit idle on tarmacs because our military lacks the funding to keep pilots trained."

The problem, for Levin, was that he made no determination that the company did anything illegal. He berated Cook for doing exactly what Congress has allowed it to do, by failing to update its tax code for a world where capital is mobile and intellectual property is more valuable than physical property. Apple has merely exploited tax loopholes to keep money in the places it's taxed the least, which also happen to be places where he's selling lots of gadgets—two-thirds of its cash on hand is in overseas bank accounts, and two-thirds of its revenue last quarter came from outside the U.S. The experts Levin brought up to testify repeated, again and again, that the current tax system makes no sense. "It's just open season for taxpayers to go do what they want," said Villanova University Law School professor J. Richard Harvey.

Under those conditions, the moral turpitude of "profit shifting" becomes a matter of perspective. Should a company be taxed in the jurisdiction where it invents its products? Or in the jurisdiction where those products are eventually sold? Levin thinks the U.S. tax code should enforce the former, but right now it's not doing a good job. The tall, chiseled Cook, backed by an entourage and well-coached by crisis management consultants, denied any wrongdoing—and brilliantly turned the hearing from a public flogging into a stage for his own tax-reform proposals.