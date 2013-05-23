As many will detect, much of the issue is the increasing informality of writing over the twentieth century. We may be less likely to use the word conscience than we used to, but the Google tool shows that we have become increasingly fond of the expression eats at you, which has taken off since the fifties as so many of the other terms have faded.

The vocabulary changes are less a matter of psychological revolution than they are of people becoming less uptight. Indeed, today’s educated person is unlikely to write of virtue, but referring to someone as a stand-up guy has become quite fashionable—as has calling someone cool, which overlaps considerably with what was once called virtue. We may sense appreciation as having an antimacassar thank-you-note air to it, but giving back has done just fine, and even risen in usage rate, since 1800.

It is also relevant that a language can express a concept from various angles, positively or negatively, or with a noun or a verb. For example, a journalist once marveled that an obscure language of India has a verb referring to how a baby is fat and treats this as evidence of a unique “way of seeing the world”—neglecting that our term baby fat refers to exactly the same concept, just with a different part of speech.

In the same way, if Americans use the word decency less than before, since the sixties we have marked our awareness of exactly that concept with none other than asshole. As Geoff Nunberg’s clever book taught us last year, the word refers precisely to someone who transgresses rules in cognizance of doing so, such as cutting people off in traffic. The asshole transgresses decency, in which we are interested as the Victorians. We just happen to refer to it with a noun, and a negative one, and also with a certain pungency, because the sixties happened and changed how we process profanity.

The same problems bedevil the claim that we moderns reveal our essence in words we use more rather than less. Jean Twenge, W. Keith Campbell, and Brittany Gentile note that personalized and unique are up. Yes, but they replace words that once covered the same ground. Made to order has plummeted since the forties as personalized became more au courant, while unique picked up the ball from once-popular singular and ran with it. Discipline and dependability are up, and reveal us as focused on economic production and exchange? Dramatic notion, but what about how people a century ago were using steadfast even more than we use dependable now?