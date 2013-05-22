For Republicans attempting to make hay over the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of small groups with conservative-sounding names, there is no bigger prize than President Barack Obama. The big question is, as Slate’s Dave Weigel put it, “…And When Did He Know It?” While several White House officials, including the chief of staff, were informed in April of the inspector general's investigation of the IRS, it appears that Obama learned about it by reading the newspaper, and, as The New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin explains, that is actually appropriate—not only so that Obama could have plausible deniability, but so he could not be in a position to influence the investigation.

Yet, as the New York Times noted today, it is strange that the White House paid no mind in March 2012 to allegations—reported at the time by the Times itself—that the IRS was targeting Tea Party groups. There was even a Congressional hearing later that month, to say nothing of the preceding two years’ worth of correspondence between Republican Congressman Dave Camp, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and top IRS officials. “For a White House typically equipped with well-honed political radar designed to sniff out and derail conservative conspiracy theories about Mr. Obama, the potentially damaging events at the IRS seemed to pass with little notice,” the Times reported today.

Of course, the White House didn’t address the IRS audit until now because no one forced them to. And therein lies the real scandal. It’s not that the IRS’s Cincinnati office took an ill-advised shortcut to catch organizations abusing 501(c)(4) tax status, or that certain White House officials knew about the audit and didn’t volunteer that information to the press. It’s that Republicans took so long to politicize it! Here was the government agency tasked with collecting America's hard-earned money—money that, surely, would be frittered away by a profligate liberal administration—being accused of targeting conservative groups, and all Republicans could manage was a lousy subcommittee hearing? And this was during an election year? Something smells fishy here.

With Republicans continuing to demand answers from the White House, it's only fair that we demand some answers from the Republicans: What did they know, and when?