The music of George Jones is an argument against the intellect, a case for art made without the mediating influence of the mind. For decades before his death in April at the age of eighty-one, Jones had been widely regarded as one of the greatest singers in country music, if not the greatest ever in his field; but even that exalted status may have undersold him. He was, I think, one of the most distinctive and effective vocalists in the whole history of American music, category notwithstanding. And what gave his singing its intelligibility was its essential unintelligence. Jones communicated something close to pure, but hardly simple, feeling. He made music of a nature that transcends technique, by a method that would elude neuroimaging.

To make this point is not to call George Jones or his music stupid. In fact, what Jones had as a musician—his gifts, and he had more than one—were indisputably kinds of brilliance. He was not merely blessed with an extraordinary vocal instrument: a clear and pliable voice that glided agilely all over both the baritone and tenor ranges. He had superb performance skills, developed and refined—burnished to a gloss: one sort of brilliance—over more than sixty years of singing for a living. He listened avidly to and learned from his forerunners and early peers in what used to be called hillbilly music, especially his (and every other country singer’s) idol Hank Williams, whom he met briefly once (as other country singers since Williams’s lifetime have done only in dreams or blue-screen videos). Jones knew how to put across a tune with style. He understood his audience and all the things he needed to know about the world, which for decades constituted how to sing, where to get a drink, how to get to the place where the drink was (if only, after your wife hid the car keys, by commandeering the riding mower), how to find a girl and lose her pronto, how to pick a fight with the nearest fool, how to get your ass whupped, how to wear floral polyester shirts—in short, how to live as well and as badly as possible every day.

Jones, in doing so, embodied the clichés of hard drinkin’, hard livin’, and hard lovin’ that pretty much exclusively defined country music in the public imagination until the late 1960s, when country took the sociopolitical turn that put it on its course to Blake Shelton and the jingo assholism of “Kiss My Country Ass.” Hippies had started singing about country roads; then Merle Haggard goaded the longhaired liberals with “Okie from Muskogee”; and a territorial feud over the ideology of ruralism ensued. George Jones was a country star of the music’s pre-political history, and his life and music have been perceived as of a piece since the late 1950s, the days of his first hits on the country-and-western charts.





The youngest of eight children in a poor family with an alcoholic father, Jones was raised in the swampy outback of East Texas, near the Louisiana border. One of his sisters died of malaria there. By his teens, he was singing and playing guitar for tips on the streets of Beaumont, his hometown, and he left high school. Jones, who was shy without a drink, would never be known for his shyness. He was already drinking daily, nightly, and hard when he recorded his first song, an aptly titled failure called “No Money in This Deal,” in 1954. He came up on the same radio show that introduced Elvis Presley, “Louisiana Hayride,” and had his first number-one hit, in 1959, with a roadhouse number about moonshine called “White Lightning,” written by J. P. Richardson—the Beaumont disk jockey better known as the Big Bopper and best known now for having died in the same small-plane crash that killed Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens. According to Jones in his book, I Lived to Tell It All, an anthology of drinking horror stories that includes some references to music, Jones was so drunk when he was recording “White Lightning” that the session took eighty-three takes. In the released version, he can be heard messing up only one word.