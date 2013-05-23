The Media: New York City mayoral races are supposed to be exciting, filled with big, controversial characters—think Rudy Giuliani or Ed Koch—and the year after a presidential election, it’s practically the only political game in town. But this year’s race was shaping up to be a snoozefest. Thompson is low-key. De Blasio had yet to build momentum. Quinn is running a cautious, classic frontrunner campaign. Now the New York press, and New York-based national media, get to have some fun. A funnier, more loud-mouthed candidate! More punning tabloid headlines using Weiner’s name! More chances to ponder Huma Abedin, his beautiful, Clinton-connected wife! More unpredictability in the horse race! For the press, this is a total win.

Loser:

Bill de Blasio: It must have been a very cranky morning at de Blasio’s campaign office, akin to how John Edwards loyalists felt when Barack Obama announced for president. There is probably only room for one liberal alternative to Quinn, or, at least, only one white liberal alternative. De Blasio did everything such a candidate is supposed to do: He became Public Advocate, a job with no responsibilities besides issuing press releases attacking the mayor and, in this case, the city council speaker, from the left. As an Italian with a black, formerly lesbian, wife, who lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn, drives a hybrid and buys organic milk, de Blasio had a clear but narrow path to a runoff: dominate among white collar liberal voters in Manhattan and gentrified Brooklyn, while picking up some more working class outerborough voters with populist appeals. Alas, this is exactly the same strategy that Weiner will employ. “Anthony has ability to straddle outerborough populism in addition to MSNBC real hardcore progressivism,” says an advisor to a rival Democratic campaign. “De Blasio has tried to position himself as the true progressive in the race. He will have to get into a street fight with Anthony because they’re competing over the same slice of voters.”

Too soon to say:

Christine Quinn: As frontrunner, Quinn could be helped or harmed by Weiner’s entry. Helped, because Weiner could split off votes from her main rivals and ensures that no one liberal alternative will emerge. Hurt, because if Weiner pulls a few percentage points off Quinn, she is almost certain to be forced into a runoff, where the opposition could coalesce around her challenger. Weiner could do damage to Quinn beyond Manhattan: Quinn is a lesbian and she represents Chelsea on the City Council, but she is also an Irish Catholic who grew up on Long Island and spent summers in the Rockaways. So while she is close with the city’s business establishment, her two other main constituencies would be socially liberal Manhattanites and outerborough white ethnics. “Quinn was going to try to appeal to the white ethnic voters in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island,” says Cunningham. “Irish, Italian and Jewish: that’s basically Weiner’s base. So this is a big impediment to her getting beyond Manhattan.”