As the Senate Gang of Eight's immigration reform bill lurched towards passage in the Judiciary Committee earlier this week, one compromise on high-skilled visas was particularly key: making it harder for Indian technology services companies to do business in the United States.

American technology companies, as has been amply documented, have lobbied to bring many more skilled foreign workers over on temporary visas. Right now, Indian firms like Tata, Wipro, and Infosys take up most of those visas, in order to provide flexible IT services for giant corporations. The Senate bill increases the overall visa cap, but it also subjects these Indian firms to a host of new fees and restrictions, including not being able to place workers at client sites, having to reduce their overall percentage of foreign workers to less than half by 2017, and having to prove that each foreigner hired will not displace a domestic worker for six months before and after his or her employment begins and ends. It would force them to radically change their business models, raising the prices they charge their their Fortune 500 clients (They’re already charging a lot: Tata did $5.3 billion in revenue in North America in 2012, while Infosys did $4.3 billion).

Guess who's really happy with the new system? The U.S. tech companies, which now not only won't have to compete with the Indian companies for visas, but will also be able to steal some of their business. That's why they lobbied for the change, demonizing the Indian companies for abusing the visa program. "Enforcement and restrictions will be most effective if they are focused on the users whose workforces are most dependent on H-1B visas or that show a disregard for the rules," Microsoft's Brad Smith told the Judiciary Committee in April, before ticking off a list of ways in which Indian companies—or “H-1B dependent” companies, almost all of which are Indian—could be treated more harshly. "This is wise policy."

That comports with Senator Dick Durbin's understanding of Indian companies as fraudsters that charge their workers for the privilege of living in America for three years, undercutting wages for locals. But it's also wrong. While there has been some shady business in the past, Indian companies typically comply with prevailing wage requirements, and—just like American companies—efficiently fill a gap in an education system that hasn't caught up to the needs of the new economy. If big financial services firms, retailers, insurance companies, hospitals and manufacturers are deprived of their services—like running the backend of a medical records database, for example, or a billing system for a major retailer—they might grow other parts of their business more slowly, making it even harder for U.S. workers to find jobs.