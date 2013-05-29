Part of the problem was that the president was uncomfortable with the advice he was getting. Early on in prep, Klain suggested he adopt Paul Westhead’s run-and-gun offense, which emphasized fast breaks for easy points and only a light defense against Romney’s shots. “You’ll win 162 to 160,” he said. (The president’s team, then and now, is scarily reliant on basketball metaphors.) Obama wasn’t a Westhead fan; he had once coached the Chicago Bulls to a dismal 28-54 record. And he thought the advice was wrong. He never believed he could win the debate with a “wide-open but soft” strategy. He thought he needed to attack Romney, to “get physical.” But he stuck with the broader strategy anyway. “He was right, and we were wrong,” Klain said later.

Obama was falling back into his habit of humoring people whose tactical advice he didn’t agree with .

His advisers also wanted Obama to be the explainer, like Bill Clinton at the convention, but this misread the new expectations of the viewers. In the past, incumbents didn’t take shots at their challengers; it was considered unpresidential. The pugilistic 2012 GOP primary debates had helped change that, with the most combative candidate usually declared the winner. So now partisans on both sides were looking for their man to get tough. Later, David Axelrod tried to blame himself: “We were a little phobic about engagement [with Romney] and took it to an illogical extreme. We prepared him for a discussion instead of a debate.”

Obama hated debates. Not coincidentally, he knew he wasn’t very good at them. He had despised them in fact since 2004, when Alan Keyes scored points off him in their Senate campaign debates even though Keyes was an erratic candidate at best. In 2008, he lost almost every contest to Hillary Clinton. Even defeating John McCain never brought him much better than passing grades. Debates represented what he couldn’t stand about politics: superficial, canned answers with thumbs-up/thumbs-down reviews by prattling pundits—the kind of Washington nonsense that he recently said makes him want to “go Bulworth.” He thought the format was artificial and the rules arbitrary, that they forced him into hackneyed emotional appeals and sound bites divorced from the actual work of the presidency.

Obama hadn’t gone into politics to be a public affairs entertainer, and his detachment from the idiocies of the process had helped him keep perspective. But he failed to internalize that, since the days when George Washington made sure he looked good on a horse, politicians have always been required to perform in the theater of the presidency. So Obama’s aloofness set in, as if he were too good for the part. When he was told during prep for Denver that his answer on infrastructure needed to be less than 60 seconds long, he said, “It really deserves sixty minutes.”

Lack of practice wasn’t the problem. After several warm-up sessions, the president had three full-dress mock debates in the basement of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and three more at the Westin in Henderson, Nevada, where the stage was an almost perfect replica of the one at the University of Denver. According to his coaches, he went 0-6 in debate prep. The president, who spent his days steeped in policy, was forever in the weeds, offering long, boring answers, talking too slowly, not responding crisply to John Kerry, who was playing Romney well, though he wasn’t such a cogent speaker himself.