Defenders of the bill cite the arduous negotiations between the AFL-CIO and the Chamber of Commerce over non-agricultural guest workers. The AFL-CIO won important concessions on wages and working conditions, but these will apply, at first, to only 185,000 guest workers over four years, not to the eleven million undocumented workers or the guest farm workers who will continue to compete with American citizens on wages as well as benefits.

Some might downplay the Obamacare loophole by arguing that RPIs and farm workers take jobs that American citizens aren’t willing to do in the first place. A story in National Journal was headlined, “Left and Right Agree: Immigrants Don’t Take American Jobs.” When a Judiciary Committee witness warned that the bill could affect native jobs and wages, particularly among African Americans, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the Gang of Eight, responded that “there are certain parts of this economy [where] you’re not going to find an American worker.”

But this argument is wrong. As a Center for Immigration Studies report has shown, most jobs thought to be filled only by immigrants are, in fact, filled by a majority of native-born Americans. That includes 64 percent of grounds-maintenance workers, 66 percent of construction laborers, 73 percent of janitors, 51 percent of maids and housekeepers, and 63 percent of butchers and meat processors. Even on farms, the native-born constitute at least a third of the workforce. What seems to have misled people like Graham is that many of the workers in these occupations are Hispanic—Graham has reported finding only “Hispanics” at some South Carolina workplaces—but Hispanic citizens make up a growing percentage of the American working class, and they too could lose employer health insurance because of immigration reform’s Obamacare loophole.

Immigration reform could have been fairer: It could have been coupled with a dramatic increase in the minimum wage for all workers or could have required employers to provide health insurance. These measures would have improved wages and benefits for both new immigrants and citizens. Instead, businesses will be able to use a surplus of potential employees to keep their costs down, while America’s professionals will continue to get nannies and landscapers at a sharp discount. Undocumented workers, on the other hand, will be denied the benefits that, as taxpayers, they fund. (As proposed, they would even have to pay a penalty for not having insurance.) Many guest workers will be denied a clear path to citizenship. And America’s lower-class workers, who still suffer double-digit unemployment, will have more competition for jobs.

Still, passing the immigration-reform bill is better than doing nothing: It will allow the eleven million undocumented workers to live in the open. That’s no small achievement. The bill also will provide important protections for the smaller group of guest workers covered by the negotiations between the AFL-CIO and the Chamber of Commerce. These protections could eventually serve as a model for all immigrants. But the bill still puts an undue burden on Americans at the lowest rung of the social and economic ladders, most of whom don’t vote and don’t have strong advocates on K Street.

When Jimmy Carter signed a bill effectively denying the right to abortion to women who couldn’t pay for one, he said, “There are many things in life that are not fair.” But the problem here, and with this bill, isn’t life. It’s Washington, and the way it works.

John B. Judis is a senior editor at The New Republic.