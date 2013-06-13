“Thou wilt cast all our sins into the depths of the sea”*



We needed a running stream but we had our sins

We carried our sins but we needed bread We found

bread We carried bread in small stale lumps

to the river the river running as it ought

with water slapped in the face again and again by wind

Glister from high rises began to wink

like foil in the crinkled waves The pier

carved into the current What brilliant sins

shook in the punished waves Do high rise sins