No, no, a thousand times no.

Either way, President Obama will sooner or later be confronted with a choice: He can accept the view that appointing a special counsel would be a good gesture to restore his credibility and, incidentally, dump the whole investigation into the secrecy of a grand jury room for years. He will also have the consolation that because the old independent counsel statute expired without renewal in 1999, the selection of a special counsel would not fall to a three-judge panel looking at Kenneth W. Starr’s updated C.V. but to people he could trust not to empower a partisan opponent. In the alternative, Obama can take the view that an independent counsel investigation could easily get out of hand and cripple the White House politically.

Tomasky thinks that Bill Clinton agreed to the appointment of a special counsel to look into his Whitewater real-estate investment because he knew he and Hillary hadn’t done anything wrong. I think external political pressure is a much better explanation. But we will assume for the sake of the argument that Obama doesn’t think he is in any personal legal jeopardy over the IRS. Could it be in his political interest to go along with a special counsel?

No, no, a thousand times no. The Ethics in Government Act, which codified the statutory office of independent counsel, was one of the worst “good-government” initiatives in recorded history. By the time Lawrence Walsh got done with the interminable Iran-Contra investigation, only Democrats loved independent counsels, and by the time Starr got done with the ever-expanding Whitewater/Lewinsky business, nobody liked them. People urgently need to recall their old grievances and nurse their old sore spots before another one of these extraconstitutional monstrosities gets unleashed.

The idea of a prosecutor accountable to no one, with one case, unlimited time, and unlimited funds is just — well, I wouldn’t call it “undemocratic,” as Tomasky did, because when pollsters get around to asking Americans whether a special counsel should be appointed to look into the IRS case, which they soon will, a majority will probably be in favor of one. But I think Tomasky picked that epithet because it’s the dirtiest word he knows for a bad public policy decision. Le mot juste is “tyrannical.”

And no, the “special counsel” version is no better. People may cherish the illusion that a special counsel’s mandate can be contained, but try telling one his investigation is getting a little too zealous or taking too long or has turned into a fishing expedition. It can’t happen. Special counsels can go anywhere and subpoena anything, as could statutory independent counsels, and they do. They often get obsessed with their own investigations and start charging people with dubious “process" crimes such as perjury and obstruction.