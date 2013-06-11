Nightjars fly to the junipers and pines,

more skins of bark,

loaned out lungs unhinged

from our poor creaking cavity.

A fearless, unfamiliar song uncorks the forest—

our exhale

without the bodily burden.

We are only the lookout. We can’t support

the arctic tern over the sea



on her impossible polar journey,

but we love

that she’s tireless and we praise

ourselves for making it through

the miscarriage and our mother’s death.

A glossy ibis wades the freshwater—

our father’s roaming, wasted life.