“The Hun or ethereal soul is associated with the Liver System, and is the aspect of consciousness that continues to exist—in more subtle realms—even after the death of the body.”

When hun walks, I walk. When he

wanders, untethered, I go with him.

With her. My eyes close, and hun’s

will be wide. He leads the way. She

leads me, away from my bed to stand

at window, which I open. Hun will lift

the sash so I can lean out over the street

where someone is screaming. Always

screaming. Known to walk after the body

dies, hun is roused by this call. But the

chill, the smell of the distant river, wakes

me. And hun retreats. I’ve been told to

put bells on my window so I will wake

when it’s opened. When I open it. The bells

of the Cathedral ring in the dark hours of

all this animation: wandering spirit of my

organs, custodial ghost of my art. He wants

me grounded. She wants me flown. I am

here, I tell him—her: not lost. Aloft. A-

sleep or awake, I am led, leashed, walking

in the wake of our odd arrangement.