SOMEWHAT CONFLICTED

Mexico $690.57 usd / mo

The Mexican apparel industry has rebounded from globalization-induced doldrums by focusing on higher-value products that require skilled, better-paid workers and higher-tech factories.

honduras $442.16 usd / mo

Apparel jobs here can pay about 20 percent more than those in other low-skilled industries, thanks to human rights treaties and pressure from image-conscious clothing manufacturers.