Here’s an interesting insight: “Terrorists, when not acting alone, need to meet with their conspirators.” (And if they don’t meet with their co-conspirators, Watson, that is a sign that they just could be working alone.) Therefore, it’s OK to be suspicious of people who “act in a suspicious manner” by demanding privacy, although, “Not all people who maintain privacy are terrorists,” you and Greta Garbo will be glad to hear.

Watch for “Someone bragging or talking about plans to harm citizens in violent attacks or who claims membership in a terrorist organization that espouses killing innocent people.” This person, bragging to strangers about plans to kill innocent people, may be intending to kill innocent people. It’s OK to be suspicious.

A whole series of documents put out by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the FBI asks, “What should I consider suspicious?”—in a variety of situations. In a hobby shop, for example, it is considered suspicious if a customer is “Demonstrating unusual interest in remote-controlled aircraft” or is “Demonstrating interest that does not seem genuine.” (What would be the point of faking an interest in remote-controlled aircraft? Beats me.) And what should you do if you think you have a terrorist in your hobby shop? You should (among other things) “Talk to customers, ask questions, and listen to and observe their responses.” And—oh no—here we go again: “Make note of suspicious statements, people and/or vehicles.”

This is all well and good, but you’re probably wondering at this point, “How do I spot a terrorist in a tattoo shop?” Not so fast, buddy. “It is important to remember the application of body art, including symbols commonly associated with extremist ideology, may be an exercise of the right of free speech or expression.” Therefore, wanting “a specific tattoo” or even “an unusual placement” should not in and of itself be considered suspicious. Among things that are OK to be considered suspicious in a tattoo shop are “missing hands/fingers” and “suspicious comments regarding anti-US radical theology.” Presumably, in order to qualify as “suspicious,” these would have to be favorable comments.

In a farm-supply store, you should “consider suspicious” any “new customer who is not from local area,” especially if he or she is “appearing to be interested only in ammonium nitrate, displaying no interest in alternative fertilizers.” So now we have a plan. Next time a stranger walks in, we ask him a few questions, give him a few minutes to bring up alternative fertilizers, and if he’s still yapping about ammonium nitrate, tie him up, toss him into the storeroom, and of course “make note of suspicious statements” he may make while you summon the Bureau of Justice Assistance to come pick him up and fly him to some country where they know what to do with suspicious people.

One more. Just one more, I promise. What should you consider “suspicious” in relation to “Martial Arts and Paintball Activities”? Well, “Interest in learning kill and restraint techniques with no occupational need.” The leaflet urges you to “make note of suspicious statements,” natch, and “Watch for people and actions that are out of place.” Would “please teach me kill techniques although I have no occupational need for them” count as a suspicious statement? Would it mark me as “out of place”? Or would the real out-of-place person in a martial arts and paintball emporium be someone who entered with nothing but peaceful intent?

In short, your government wants you to walk around the airport or the paintball center in a haze of suspicion, with special attention paid to other people’s shoes. Some will say this is a recipe for trampling on individual freedom and civil rights. But if the shoe fits, you have nothing to fear.

Michael Kinsley is editor-at-large at The New Republic.