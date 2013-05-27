The speed, it turns out, worked. In last night’s episode, “The Better Half,” “Mad Men”began to explore the possibilities of engaging with the past in a way that is neither moralizing nor over-determined. This week, the backward-looking structure allowed us to indulge in the best part about looking backward: nostalgia. It felt unaccountably good, for instance, having Betty and Don back together. The little “Father Abraham” tableaux vivant with Don, Betty, and Bobby recalled the closing image of “Mad Men”’s pilot--something Norman Rockwell might have dreamed up after getting a shot of speed.

It’s hard to tell whether Matthew Weiner more enjoys punishing January Jones by putting her in that fat suit or leering at her after she’s allowed out of it.

While this episode featured a number of echoes of the past—Peggy’s stabbing of Abe recalled the blood-spattered lawnmower episode from season three; Roger falls flat after trying to replicate Don’s epiphany at Planet of the Apes; Betty re-creates her original meeting with Henry Francis—it was the nostalgic reconstruction of the Draper family that had the most punch. Not only did this episode feature a somewhat adult conversation between Betty and Don about the personalities of their children, but—for all those Don and Betty ’shippers out there—we were treated to perhaps the most satisfying sexual encounter of the season when they tumbled into Betty’s bunk.

Even Betty’s body became a (lecherous) object of nostalgia this episode. It’s hard to tell whether Matthew Weiner more enjoys punishing January Jones by putting her in that fat suit or leering at her after she’s allowed out of it. But, either way, the nature of the gaze was the starting point for this episode’s most central meta-analysis. Sitting amongst the mosquitoes, Betty asks Don, “What were we like?” Don demurs, and Betty then confesses, “When I saw you earlier today, I thought for a second, ‘Who is that man?’ And I forgot how mad I was at you.” A few beats later, she asks, “What did you think when you saw me?” Don suavely, and likely honestly, replies, “That you were as beautiful as the day I met you.”

In these exchanges, the questions of what-we-were-like or what-are-you-thinking or what-is-happening-now are all boiled down to desire. Does Don want Betty because she’s beautiful again, or does he want Betty because of what that beauty recalls? Is the male gaze, so predicated on the momentary stirring of desire, a fundamentally nostalgic one here? After the act, Don himself confesses, “I missed you. Do you feel guilty?” Betty sagely responds, “No. This happened a long time ago.” It’s unclear whether she means that sex with Don is like reliving a memory that can never really be retrieved, or that a certain infidelity is a structural part of her relationship with Henry, or that this act itself can only be understood as part of a wholly separate temporality. This did not just happen, it happened a long time ago.

In the final episode of the first season, Don delivers what has now become an iconic speech about nostalgia, and Betty’s words here remind us of Don’s from so long ago. “Nostalgia,” Don says to the representatives from Kodak, “it’s delicate, but potent. Teddy told me that in Greek nostalgia literally means ‘the pain from an old wound.’ It’s a twinge in your heart far more powerful than memory alone.” Perhaps Betty cannot feel guilty about her pleasure with Don because it feels to her like that “pain from an old wound.” This is not a fresh trauma, but simply the physical memory of an older one. For Betty, who seems now fully in possession of her old powers of seduction and perhaps even a new confidence, this encounter was possibly the tantalizing recreation of a non-existent memory of happiness. There was always something awry in her relationship with Dick Whitman, but this act, in some way, improvises upon the latent possibilities of that relationship. Rather than this echo of the past ringing out in order to chastise the foolishly short-sighted actors in the present, Betty resurrects the past to ask, “What if?”