Images of Anthony Weiner’s face, to say nothing of his other parts, have achieved a certain ubiquity in the last few months—but TV images and newspaper stills don’t do him justice. In the flesh, he is all beak and sharp angles, the narrowness of his cheekbones and shoulders seeming to knife through his surroundings. I spotted him over the winter at Penn Station, in line for a Washington-bound Acela. This was months before Weiner’s comeback announcement, and he was still visibly an exile. He hunched defensively under the weight of a shoulder bag, and though he wore a Mets cap yanked low over his face, you could sense an animal survivalism about him as he shot glances left and right. It was clear that he was desperate to get out of the public waiting area and into the sheltering snugness of a train car. I felt bad for him, the fugitive. This surprised me, because it has long been my policy to hate Anthony Weiner. Now that he was inching back into the mayoral race, my policy was changing.

In 2005, the year of Weiner’s first run for mayor, I worked as the press secretary for Jerry Nadler, the U.S. representative from Manhattan’s West Side. It was my first big-boy job in politics, and it was good fun: We Democrats were a shrunken minority in Tom DeLay’s House, in George Bush’s Washington, and it was exhilarating to work for a liberal bomb-thrower from that distant rebel-held capital. The major downside, I discovered, was that with 13 House members representing New York City, all but one of whom were Democrats, the tug of war for exposure in the hometown papers never let up. The trick was to work in coalitions, and then to wrangle behind the scenes to make sure that your office got the most credit. Generally, this strategy worked fine. But it did not work where Congressman Weiner was concerned.

Having started out as an aide himself, Weiner—known belittlingly as Anthony to all of us who vied with him for attention—was that strange and dangerous hybrid of politician and staffer, at once a miniature of his old boss, Chuck Schumer, and an overgrown press secretary hammering his own message. When he wasn’t in New York battering Freddy Ferrer, Anthony was always on the House floor—shouting, joking, physically reeling in outrage. In the hallways of the Capitol, he was standoffish and brooding. I didn’t know him in any real way, but I would see him frequently enough. While Nadler and Eliot Engel and Gary Ackerman stood around kibitzing about grandkids and the like, Weiner would skulk by on his way to another press conference or histrionic committee-room soliloquy.

There was also the widely discussed rumor that Anthony was an ogler and a skeez, that he would hit on anything with legs. In my eyes, this unreconstructed bro-ishness was only deepened by the fact—frequently touted by Anthony and his people—that his real passion was the recreational hockey league he played in at Chelsea Piers. In a way, he seemed to me some sort of dick-ish, more effective version of the politico I was trying to be: more aggressive, more ambitious, less sensitive to criticism, totally un-self-conscious around women, and for a while there, certain to be mayor—that race or the next. Outrageous.