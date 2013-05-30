Looking out for your own happiness is not inconsistent with being a good mother.

This research overload becomes occasionally overwhelming. Every page or two introduces a new study, a new researcher, a new set of data to unpack. Sandler describes herself going cross-eyed looking at data sets about only children, and sometimes it feels that way for the reader as well. But most of the nuggets of information are leavened with charming personal anecdotes about Sandler, a self-proclaimed “intimacy junkie,” who attributes her hyper-closeness to her friends to her only-child status, and her daughter, Dahlia, a sprite who enjoys dancing to the Pixies.

Sandler also includes the experiences of other only children, both content and disaffected, which gives an overall impression that the growing up experience is deeply idiosyncratic. If you’re having a second child because you’re under the impression that children are happier with siblings, that’s not always going to be the case. Your children could hate each other or be life-long best friends. It’s always a crap-shoot. Even if you have more than one child so that the burden of caring for you in your old age is lighter, studies show that it’s usually a single child (most often the nearest-residing daughter) who ends up carting mom to the ER on New Year’s Eve. Furthermore, any child could feel he or she has nothing in common with the rest of the clan. “You can be an outsider in any family structure,” even with siblings, Sandler notes, “and many people are.”

Because the effects of family size on children are so unpredictable, I was more taken with the effect that having several children has on their parents. Sandler quotes happiness studies that show “Family happiness falls on a curvilinear graph, where none or one may rank high, but so do families with five or more children.” Those families with huge broods are more often than not religious, and find a great deal of support and solace from their faith community. For secular parents—especially secular women—having more than one child can throw a major wrench in personal satisfaction and ambition. Kudos to Sandler for discussing this honestly: “For rich women and poor women alike,” she writes, “the more children a woman has, the less likely she is to maintain her employment, and consequently, her independence.” She quotes the author Ann Crittenden, who has written about how the second baby is often the “final straw” in halting a woman’s career.

This is in large part because the demands of parenting and the demands of the workplace have increased over the past few decades at an equally frightening pace. Sandler points out that Americans spend more hours at work than the citizens of any other industrialized country. In fact, the persistent stigma against only children might have to do with the extreme difficulty of parenting more than one, given the ever-increasing pressures of work and home. “Someone needs to be a scapegoat for the disappointments of the plentiful nuclear family,” Sandler writes. “Parenting more than one kid is simply too hard to not be supported by some dogma that it's for the higher good, for the children.”

As the mother of a baby, I read Sandler’s book with an ever-tilting seesaw of emotion. Sometimes I’d read a section—say, about how many more hours a year a woman must spend on housework when she has a second kid—and start looking into IUDs. But then I’d read a researcher talk about the bonds among his three sons, and have a gauzy fantasy about two children making castles in a sandbox. For Sandler’s part, despite knowing the sacrifices she would have to make to have a second child, the decision is still “fraught with conflict. It’s an emotional struggle that, it turns out, no set of numbers and analysis can erase.”