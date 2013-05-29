Which brings us to Kerry and Lavrov. Although the relationship between an American secretary of state and a Russian foreign minister is not nearly as significant today as it was at the height of the Cold War, it still affects perceptions of how the major powers are managing the world’s problems and can even determine how an international crisis is resolved. Inasmuch as President Vladimir Putin’s Russia no longer seeks greater integration with the West, it is crisis diplomacy where Moscow and Washington do much of their business these days. If they can find common ground, then the universal legitimacy of the U.N. can be brought to bear in resolving a crisis or ending a war.

When Kerry began his wooing of Lavrov, he quickly discovered, as his predecessor Hillary Clinton did, that Russia has no intention of abandoning its long-standing relationship with the Assad family or letting the U.S. or its European allies change the military balance in Syria in favor of the opposition. At the beginning, Kerry claimed his goal was to change Assad’s “calculation”—and his aides indicated he would push for increased supplies and even military equipment for the Syrian opposition. But with Russia blocking the way, and Washington reluctant to step up its involvement in the war, he was quickly back to square one. That’s when he went off course.

Presumably with White House agreement, Kerry walked away from America’s view that negotiations should be based on the premise that Assad would leave power. The Russians had long favored a negotiation. So, when Kerry announced earlier this month that Moscow and Washington were going to push for a peace conference, it was hardly a breakthrough with Russia. Indeed, French and British officials were fuming, not only because of Kerry’s failure to consult about the specifics of a conference but because they quickly realized that the U.S. reversal meant all the pressure would be on the opposition, not the Syrian government. Lavrov was no doubt satisfied.

In the 1990s, I spent a lot of time with Lavrov when he was Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations and I worked for Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. He is the smartest Russian diplomat I have ever met and may be the cleverest diplomat operating at high levels in the world today. Back then, the main crises were in the Balkans and Iraq. In both cases, President Bill Clinton was relying on a strategy of diplomacy backed by force. Russia, then led by President Boris Yeltsin, opposed the use of force in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Iraq. But—and this is the big difference between then and now—Moscow’s goal was to minimize differences with the U.S. If we were determined to act militarily, it would stay out of the way while still upholding Russia’s interests to the maximum extent possible. This is what Lavrov did so brilliantly on issue after issue at the U.N.

Putin’s strategy, by contrast, is to thwart the U.S. Since Putin’s ascendance and the demotion of Dmitry Medvedev, who was president when Russia abstained on the resolution to use force in Libya, U.S.-Russian relations have been in a downward spiral. Consider how the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, Michael McFaul, has been ridiculed by the Kremlin and the Putin-controlled media. Putin himself has made a series of pungent anti-American comments, and, according to U.S. officials, he is apparently determined to undermine U.S. policy in Syria and elsewhere. Clearly, the spirit of cooperation created by the so-called reset in U.S.-Russian relations at the beginning of the Obama administration is long gone.