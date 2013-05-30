Soloway is nearly alone in wondering if LGBT groups lobbied too softly for their priorities and caved too quickly. In the early ‘90s, he helped found Immigration Equality to work on this very issue, and he was one of the original proponents of equality for immigrants in same-sex couples. (He no longer works with Immigration Equality but has since co-founded the DOMA Project to fight for binational couples.) “We didn’t set up a situation where we signaled that a failure to stand up for us, even in rhetoric, would be a betrayal,” Soloway said Wednesday. “That’s devastating. Going to the floor now, we’re battered and bruised, with everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike, knowing that our closest allies didn’t stick by us.” In fact, major gay-rights organizations have stuck by Democrats despite the fact that members of the Gang of Eight privately lied to them about their commitment to same-sex protections and immigration. In late April, for example, after both the outline of the bill and the original language failed to protect gay couples, Rachel B. Tiven, who is now the executive director of Immigration Equality, told Politico, “I’ve gotten two ‘I’m sorry’ phone calls from Senator Schumer. I don’t want another one. … He has said it will happen in committee.” It didn’t happen in committee—as we saw last week, when Leahy gloomily declared, “I don't want to be the senator who asks Americans to choose between the love of their life and the love of their country,” and withdrew his amendments.

Tiven insists real damage has been done. “Very, very, very large donors to the Democratic Party have told me how angry they are, how much they feel politicians lied to them,” she said. But Tiven said she and her team are making an effort to emphasize the bill’s positives to their angry members, rather than weaponize their fury. Asked if her group ever had a conversation about withholding their support of the bill absent same-sex protections, she was unequivocal. “There is absolutely no suggestion of any kind that we don’t support this bill.”

Rea Carey, executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, also supports the immigration reform bill. She said she expects the amendment to be reintroduced and that her group plans to redouble its efforts to “win senators’ hearts and minds” in the coming weeks. Sainz said HRC has no intentions of raining down political consequences before the bill goes to the floor, saying, “There is still an opportunity to get this right.” That is a generous reading of the situation, though. Even if Leahy's amendments were brought to the floor—and that's a big "if"—they would need 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. I asked Sainz how HRC, not having enforced political consequences for the first failure, can still build the impetus to support it a second time. He spoke about communicating with senators again through HRC’s grassroots network. “Look, I think these are good questions, and we will cross that bridge when we come to it,” he concluded—as if the bridge were actually still before them.

What's more, it is not even clear how hard Democrats ever fought for same-sex equality in the bill. Republicans may have been serious when they said the Leahy amendments were a deal-breaker, or they may have been bluffing; the GOP, after all, needs immigration reform more than Democrats do. But Democrats besides Leahy don’t appear to have tested them. “We’ve been talking to Democrats and the Gang of Eight, quite a few of them, since the beginning of this process and way before that,” said Tiven. “All along the way, Schumer and the other Democrats had said, ‘Well, we haven’t talked about it, but don’t worry, we’re going to bring it up later. It’s better to wait and see.’” She said her group and others warned Democrats that this strategy would give Republicans time to “dig in” to the notion that same-sex equality would be an untenable addition to the immigration bill. And indeed, the more time that passed, Soloway noticed, the more frequently Gang of Eight members like Lindsay Graham could be heard saying a measure to “redefine marriage” would “kill the bill”, without public rebuke from Democrats in the Gang of Eight. (“No comment, no comment, no comment,” was Schumer’s reply when reporters tried to ask him about equality protections.) “Democrats let the Republicans insist that discrimination be baked into the bill,” Tiven said. And still, Democrats were rewarded with broad-based support from gay-rights groups.

As The New York Times detailed on Monday, these groups are defending their support of the bill by pointing to what it does contain. The legislation, as released by the Judiciary Committee, bans the common practice at immigration detention facilities of placing gay or transgendered immigrants in solitary confinement for “protection” from other inmates and repeals the one-year application deadline for asylum claims. Both are items gay rights organizations have long pushed for—the latter, because gays and lesbians who have fled state-sanctioned persecution may be reluctant to volunteer their orientation to the U.S. government. But, of course,the asylum deadline is not a gay-specific issue. Likewise, more than one advocate I spoke to cited the figure 267,000—the number of undocumented immigrants, as calculated by the Center for American Progress, who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender—essentially arguing that the bill is in line with gay-rights groups’ priorities because many undocumented immigrants happen to be gay.