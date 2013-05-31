The data is preliminary and sketchy—and the improvement may not be as dramatic as the administration made it sound. “I would characterize it as modest plan competition,” Caroline Pearson, vice president for health reform at Avalere Helath, told Sarah Kliff of the Washington Post. “In most markets, there seems to be a bit more choice than what’s available in the market today. But we’re certainly not seeing a wild influx of plans into the market.”

But there's such a thing as too much choice in health insurance. And it actually shouldn't take more than a few plans to foster serious competition, particularly given all the other changes Obamacare is making. "It’s important not to lose sight of the obvious stuff," says Larry Levitt, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "This market will become much more competitive just because people will be able to compare prices (which they can’t now because of medical underwriting) and be guaranteed access."

The FFM news is also of a piece with the news from California, which last week offered a look at the options that will be available on its exchange. (California is among the states running an exchange on its own.)

The California exchange will offer insurance from the three largest companies already offering coverage to people without employer insurance. It will also have options from several carriers that haven’t sold this kind of coverage before. It’s an “auspicious start,” according to Jon Kingsdale, who was executive director of the exchange in Massachusetts and is now advising states trying to replicate its success. “If the Massachusetts experience is any guide,” Kingsdale, who is now director of the Wakely Consulting Group, told me, “initially robust competition will actually spur even more entrants and competition in succeeding years.”

Like all news about Obamacare, Thursday’s development must be kept in perspective. The FFM numbers are encouraging, but it remains to be seen how they break down by state—and, more important, what premiums they end up charging. Making sure consumers in the states have options is just one of many serious challenges that the Administration faces and most of us expect the Administration will struggle with some of them. But the evidence to date should make us all more optimistic, not less.