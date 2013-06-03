• "I don't care what they wear, but it would be nice if they didn't lose my bag for a change."

• "They can wear baseball uniforms for all I care, as long as the flight arrives on time."

• "Wait, they have uniforms? Don't they just wear, like, nice office clothes with nametags?" (Indeed, that's exactly what the new United uniforms look like.)

Okay, chalk one up for cynicism after all. But these responses aren't just about people's understandably jaundiced views of air travel. They also reflect changes in how we perceive uniforms in general. A generation ago, the usher at a baseball stadium wore a crisp white shirt, a bow tie, and a policeman-style hat; the hotel bellhop wore an elaborately tailored uniform jacket, often with tails; and the mailman wore, well, a mailman's uniform. Nowadays the baseball usher wears a polo shirt and a baseball cap, the bellhop outfit feels like a ridiculous anachronism, and postal employees have grown so jaded that they often can't be bothered to tuck in their uniform shirts.





Part of this, of course, is just the casual Friday-ization of America. But it also speaks to the decline of something we once took for granted: the uniformed service class. Train conductors, apartment building doormen, service station attendants, even delivery boys—these people used to be part of the fabric of our civic culture. There was little prestige, excitement, or reward in their jobs, but their uniforms gave them an air of authority and dignity as they worked to achieve their share of the American dream.

Nowadays, we know the American dream is a broken promise and that the dignity conferred by a service uniform is largely an empty shell. And thanks to the outsourcing of America's manufacturing sector, we're all service employees now (or else we're one round of layoffs away from that status), whether we're working at Applebee's, Walmart, or Office Max. What's the point of wearing that uniform proudly if your only chance of advancement is to another dead-end corporate service job?





All of which brings us back to the airlines and their new uniforms. Will anyone even notice them? Probably not. Fortunately, you can relive the bygone days of airline fashion on this endearingly obsessive website, which documents the airline uniforms of the past, most of which were more interesting than the ones that were unveiled last month. Should be just the thing to distract you from the sight of that guy scarfing down the Cinnabon.

