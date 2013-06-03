The death of 89-year-old Frank Lautenberg, the longtime Democratic senator, has put New Jersey’s Republican governor, Chris Christie, in an awkward position. Christie has to appoint somebody to Lautenberg’s vacated seat, likely a Republican who will, at some point, face a powerful Democratic opponent in an election. From a local perspective, he wants this selection not to prove a bump on the road toward his near-certain re-election in November. And from a national perspective, he wants his pick to endear him to the national Republican Party and its base as he looks ahead to the 2016 presidential primary. Throw in New Jersey’s odd politics and the presence of the popular, nationally known Cory Booker, Newark's Democratic mayor, and you have the makings of another remarkable episode in Christie’s sui generis career.

It is hard to see how Christie benefits from this situation. Most Republicans, around the country and in establishment positions, think of him as the guy who gave President Barack Obama invaluable P.R. in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, just a few days before Obama defeated Republican nominee Mitt Romney. Most New Jerseyans, by contrast, see him as an agreeably moderate, even post-partisan leader (he has a 69 percent approval rating in a state that has not supported the Republican presidential candidate since 1988). Particularly in these months before the November gubernatorial election, Christie is a house divided against himself. And Lautenberg’s death, because it forces him to declare himself in a national way, is like a tremor.

This is what we know: Christie gets to choose Lautenberg's replacement. Less clear are the statutes regarding the next election for that Senate seat, but Salon's Steve Kornacki, who used to cover New Jersey politics, reports that it is also up to Christie either to set a date for a special election before November’s elections or let it fall on November 5, the date of the gubernatorial election.

According to Montclair State University political scientist Brigid Harrison, typically the special election dovetails with the general election—it's less costly that way. Running the special election the same day would enable Christie, who is extraordinarily popular, to put the Republican appointee on his coattails, giving him or her a fighting chance of defeating the Democratic nominee, who is likely to be Booker—also an unusually strong candidate, with high name-recognition. That, in turn, could endear Christie to national Republicans.