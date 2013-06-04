Economic growth has also increased the already existing tension between secular and religious Turks, perhaps leading to the secular portion of the uprising against Erdogan. "The secular middle class thinks they are kept away from the real wealth and power," Mesut Yegen, a professor of sociology at Sehir University, said. "They think the new conservative part of the middle class is being supported by the government."

In prioritizing wealth and development, Erdogan has disenfranchised Turkey's poor. In Istanbul, aggressive gentrification has led to the forced removal of poor, largely minority, citizens. In Tarlabasi—a run down neighborhood on the brink of destruction which borders Taksim—residents joined the protests. Their dismay with the government obscured their ethnic and political differences.

The list of grievances goes on. Anxiety over Erdogan's murky Syria policy (most Turks are against aiding Free Syrian Army fighters) boiled over when two car bombs exploded in Reyhanli, a Turkish town close to the Syrian border. The names of those killed in the blasts are displayed on the trees in Gezi Park. Erdogan's government severely limits freedom of expression and uses anti-terror legislation to control dissent. A justice system that favors the government over the people is already being tested by the accusations of police abuse in custody (which is widespread and includes the unlawful strip search of protesters, according to Kaan Karcilioglu, a Turkish lawyer representing protesters). Protesters also object to Erdogan's leadership style, a paternalism exemplified in his speeches over the past week. "Erdogan talks to us like we are children," one protester in her late twenties told me.

"There are two images of the government," Yegen said. "One side presents itself as democratic and the other hand it is authoritarian." The democratic side—Turkey as a regional model and an ally of the U.S.—tends to dominate internationally, thanks in no small part to Erdogan's skillful promotion. At the same time, systematic censorship of the Turkish media keep local truth-tellers silent.

In 2012, the Committee to Protect Journalists described Turkey as the "world's worst jailer of journalists," with over seventy journalists in prison. Those who avoid arrest do so by submitting to self-censorship, and the threat of closure or fines has led to the overhaul of local newspapers and television channels, transforming them into government mouthpieces. When these more subtle measures fail, government-mandated media blackouts cut all coverage. Over the past week the local news ignored the protests in favor of documentaries about penguins.

Erdogan has been criticized for defining democracy in terms of votes, not as a system of government that encourages pluralism and debate. "The 49 percent have a voice too," the same 28-year-old woman (who preferred not to give her name) told me. Monday night, the crowd wasn't overwhelmingly diverse—Kurds are missing in large numbers and most of the protesters do seem to fit the profile of secular Turk—but there were plenty of people defying popular assumptions about Turkey. I spoke to an elderly woman, who was wearing a headscarf, and her daughter, who wasn't. Does the headscarf mean she is pro-Erdogan? They laughed. "We are not close to the government," the daughter said. "We are against the racism and discrimination that Tayyip makes… and we are here for women. We are trying to prove to Tayyip that women also exist and that he can't just do and say whatever he wants."

Before he left for North Africa, Erdogan referred to the protesters as "extremists" and "vagabonds" and, in rhetoric reminiscent of the Arab Spring dictators he loudly condemned only two years ago, alluded to an international conspiracy. In an interview with the Turkish TV station Haberturk, Erdogan called Twitter a "menace" and dismissed the protests as puny compare to the numbers he could rally. Last night, while helicopters circled above Gezi Park and clouds of tear gas blew over protesters, the crowd only seemed to get bigger and the chant unified into one short slogan: "Tayyip, resign." Erdogan's arrogance, long criticized but tolerated, is now being called hubris.