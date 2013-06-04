Specifically to compensate for our biases, she found, women in Congress often spend magnitudes more time on defense and military policies than their male and veteran counterparts. Women were more likely to co-sponsor the post-9/11 homeland security bills that appeared in Congress. Campaign managers for female candidates whom Swers interviewed were plainly more desperate for the endorsements of veterans’ groups than their male colleagues. Some, like Senator Mary Landrieu, turned blindly hawkish. Striving to build a reputation as “Military Mary,” one anonymous staffer told Swers, “She needs to be more pro-military and guns than the military.” Landrieu’s 2002 reelection campaign mocked up “Military Mary” camo-print bumper stickers. Similarly, McCaskill, in her 2012 reelection contest against Todd Akin, made her relentless prosecution of military waste and fraud a significant subtext of her campaign. A television ad featuring her mother touted McCaskill’s father’s military service and her efforts to correct mismarked graves in Arlington National Cemetery.

In spite of their doggedness, female lawmakers who take up military issues continue to face skepticism, especially from the press. Swers’s analysis of one year of the Sunday-morning talk shows found that leaders like Senator Susan Collins, a long-serving members of the Armed Forces Committee, were absent entirely from discussions on defense. Senator Debbie Stabenow complained about this to National Journal in 2005, saying, “After 9/11, it really pained me that Mary Landrieu, who, at the time, chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats, was not interviewed on television. ... Look at the Sunday-morning talk shows—very rarely are women acknowledged as authorities on a topic.” By contrast, Swers wrote, when it comes to attracting media attention for their defense policy ideas, leaders with military careers have it easy. Consider that a watershed moment for the debate over the Iraq war was the “Murthquake”—when the late Rep. Joe Murtha, a pro-guns Democrat who happened to be a Vietnam veteran, called for the withdrawal of all troops from Iraq within six months. Murtha notched reams of media coverage and, in the prevailing wisdom of his obituaries, “gave his Democratic colleagues the cover they needed to express their own reservations about the war,” even though other Democrats had been clamoring for withdrawal for months.

Given all of this evidence, it’s difficult to overstate just how momentous it is that a group of non-veteran women lawmakers have commanded so much attention for military sex abuse. Nonetheless, it is still troubling to lose the veterans who serve in Congress. Many of our politicians would benefit from the humbling self-sacrifice of serving your country. (Have you read about how the late Sen. Daniel Inouye earned his Medal of Honor? It’s completely badass.) And certainly, there are policy issues for which a service background offers a unique perspective. Because he was tortured as a POW, Senator John McCain, quite fairly, is regarded as one of the most credible critics of the U.S.’s use of torture on its detainees. The fact of veterans being overwhelmingly male may also diminish as time goes on, as more women serve in combat roles—like Representative Tammy Duckworth, a freshman from Illinois who lost both her legs after a rocket-propelled grenade struck a helicopter she was piloting in Iraq.

But there are good reasons to hope that the chattering class will treat this moment, when there are fewer veterans in Congress than any other time in recent memory, as an opportunity to decouple military service from policy prowess. If not, we’ll be neglecting all the tools that a record number of female lawmakers bring to overseeing our military—like, say, McCaskill’s background as an auditor and prosecutor, which qualifies her to combat military waste and sexual assault as much, or more, than serving in Iraq might have. (Even Duckworth, a consistent voice on veterans’ issues, is drawing on her experience as a Veterans Affairs official, and not just a vet.) The way we concentrate the power to question or affect military policy among a preselected few is frankly alarming—as demonstrated by how long it took for the problem of military sexual assault to finally attract notice, without the likes of Murtha or McCain to raise hackles. A staffer for a senior Democratic senator, in defending veteran primacy on all things military, said to Swers about his boss: “It is his classmates at West Point that are running the war. This is the ‘Old Boy Network.’ They have known each other for 20 years and they will have honest discussions with him about things.” That same "Old Boy Network" let things get to the shameful point where they are today—a scrum of high-ranking officers being called on to explain why servicewomen are being sexually abused in horrifying numbers. It’s time for an "Old Girl Network."

Molly Redden is a staff writer for the New Republic. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.