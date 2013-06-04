Have you heard about the weird stuff going on in the lieutenant governor’s race in Virginia? No, I’m not talking about the Republican nominee, the African-American preacher E.W. Jackson, who has said that gay-rights groups have “done more to kill black folks whom they claim so much to love than the Ku Klux Klan, lynching and slavery and Jim Crow ever did,” said that the Democratic Party has “an agenda worthy of the Antichrist,” and called the Affordable Care Act “slavery-care.” I’m referring to the oddity on the other side, where the two candidates running in next week’s Democratic primary are trying to outdo each other on gun control—support for it, that is.

Chalk it up as yet another sign that, as I argue in the magazine’s current issue, the politics of gun control are changing, even if the bill to expand background checks fell five votes short of a filibuster-proof Senate majority in April. In Virginia—a state that is home to the NRA headquarters, and where gun control bills go to die in the General Assembly’s Militia, Police and Public Safety committee—it's not just safe now to discuss gun control in a Democratic primary, it is seen as necessary to discuss it loudly.

The race pits Ralph Northam, a state senator from Norfolk, against Aneesh Chopra, a former Virginia secretary of technology who went on to serve as chief technology officer in the Obama administration. In Virginia, candidates for lieutenant governor run on their own, not on a ticket yoked to their party’s gubernatorial nominee. It’s a relatively weak office, with one important exception: The lieutenant governor breaks ties in the state Senate, and the Senate is, at the moment, split evenly between the two parties. Among the issues that are sure to arise in closely contested legislation in the next few years are gun-control measures such as requiring universal background checks for gun purchases, should the effort to pass that at the federal level continue to stall.

Both Northam and Chopra say they support universal background checks, along with bans on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. But such is the perceived demand for gun control among Virginia Democrats that they are now battling on territory even beyond that trinity of measures. Chopra has gone on the offensive, arguing that Northam has been too accommodating of the gun lobby in the past, noting that he had a B rating from the NRA as recently as 2008 and that he sided with the organization in voting for legislation that would require municipalities that hold gun buyback initiatives to sell the guns back to the public, instead of melting them down, and for legislation barring municipalities from fingerprinting concealed-carry applicants. A recent mailing from the Chopra campaign attacked Northam for voting in 2012 to shield from prosecution homeowners who kill nonthreatening intruders: “Laws like these have been used to justify the death of teenager Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed while walking home,” the mailer declares. The mailer blurs the distinction between the castle doctrine that lies at the heart of the legislation Northam backed, and "stand your ground" laws like the one at issue in the Florida killing of Martin, but the Chopra campaign argues that the principle at stake is the same: giving too much leeway to gun owners to use deadly force when it is not absolutely necessary, without fear of legal repercussion.