But women’s groups aren’t so sure. Nash worried the measure could precipitate a “chilling effect” among women who are afraid they’ll get stuck with giant bills if Medicaid doesn’t come through. The average cost of a first-trimester abortion was $470 in 2009, but later procedures or ones involving complications—like many abortions performed to save a mother's life—can run much more. June said she fears smaller abortion providers in the state will refuse care to poor women if they have reason to doubt they will get paid.

“I think there already is an impact,” June said. “These decisions won’t be regulated by the laws and requirements of the Medicaid program. They’ll be determined by the decision of the governor. He may be stating that, well, he’ll just follow those rules and laws. But what about the next guy?"

The compromise over abortion snuck through at the end of what the Des Moines Register called a "productive legislative session," which reached compromises on education and property tax reform, among other issues, and managed to pass Obamacare's Medicaid expansion. Democrats may not have wanted to risk tarnishing a session that scored the headline "Both sides come away winners." "This is one of the things that just sort of appeared in finished form," said Jason Noble, who covers politics for the Register: It was decided swiftly by a legislative conference committee, before there was time for public debate, and the lack of prolonged wrassling suggests a level of mutual satisfaction with the compromise.

But June thinks Democrats could have fought harder. "There is no doubt that more could have been done to derail this unprecedented transfer of authority into the hands of the Governor," she said in an email. "In the heat and haste of the moment ... some lawmakers held the misguided assumption that there would be no practical affect."

The Iowa amendment is the latest chapter in the long, fraught battle over public funding for abortions. In 1976, just years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal, Republican U.S. Representative Henry Hyde introduced a measure that banned the use of federal money to pay for it. After years of revision, today’s version of the Hyde Amendment mandates that Medicaid pay for abortions in cases of rape, incest, and life endangerment—no less, no more. Like a few other states, Iowa goes slightly above Hyde by allowing some state dollars to go towards abortions of pregnancies with fatal impairments. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 32 states limit Medicaid funding of abortion to what Hyde requires—or, like Iowa, just above—while 17 states provide significantly more. (And then there's South Dakota, which only provides public dollars in abortions performed to save a woman’s life, but somehow has not lost its Medicaid funding for violating the Hyde Amendment).

That doesn’t mean all the abortions detailed under Hyde get covered. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland representatives say their clinics routinely perform procedures for victims of rape and incest, but they stopped seeking Medicaid reimbursement in the late 1990s because their efforts never bore fruit. Some of this can be attributed to the gross underreporting of rape, but June remembers “instances in years past when we had to find statements by a prosecuting attorney” to prove a rape and “we really had documentation, and still the claim gets denied.” Planned Parenthood handles the funding gap by asking donors to defray at least some of women’s costs. The only abortion provider in Iowa that gets reimbursed, as far as June has heard, is the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which handles virtually all complicated abortions involving fetal abnormality or risk to the mother. In fiscal year 2012, state and federal money covered 22 abortions in Iowa: fifteen for "severe fetal anomalies," five for life of the mother, and only two for rape.

Governor Branstad's office has yet to announce how it will administer the new policy. A spokesman said they are still reviewing the legislation and declined to comment further. Branstad still has the option to veto, but that would surely send his party into conniptions. If he doesn’t, the law takes effect July 1.

The upshot of the Hyde Amendment, and of bills like Iowa’s, is that the poorest women lose their rights first. A study published in the journal Women's Health Issues in May found that the majority of women who get abortions pay out of pocket despite having either public or private health insurance. Many reported that their insurance wouldn't cover them, while others said they just assumed it wouldn't—part of the "chilling effect" that Nash fears in Iowa. And come July 1, with the flick of Branstad's increasingly powerful pen, the state could become a whole lot colder.

