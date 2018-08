Night ocean tilts in a porthole,

lights disclose a landing strip,

a customs stamp hovers in midair.



The exhausted Taxi sucks his cigarette

orange, then blue, then white.

I know nothing of this city,

miles of stalls, children

whirling sleepless, old men selling bricks.



Everything must be translated into my language:

circular streets, hotel with a neon star,

unlit steps, hard bed.



Even the touch of the fly at my cheek

is my ignorance, grooming me

for a whining transparent wing.