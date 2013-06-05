The third reason not to expect much change in the Obama foreign policy is that most of the hard choices have already been made. For better or worse, Washington chose to leave Iraq without a residual force in place, to speed up the withdrawal of tens of thousands of troops from Afghanistan right after launching a troop surge, and to avoid, seemingly at all costs, the involvement of the U.S. in the Syrian civil war that has become the biggest Middle East crisis in a generation. Those decisions on Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria are the ones that will define the Obama term.

That is not to say that China and Russia are second-tier issues. But the U.S.'s China policy has been pretty stable from the first President Bush through President Clinton and the second President Bush. Obama basically picked up the theme of engaging China and minimizing the risk of conflict with this rising great power. Even the much-hyped pivot or rebalancing toward Asia is, at this point, more evolutionary than revolutionary. And on Russia, whatever hopes the Obama team might have had in the reset with Moscow have evaporated with the return of Vladimir Putin and his brand of harsh anti-American policy making. Yes, there will be cooperation on terrorism and some minimal progress on arms control, but Moscow and Washington are not likely to have a real breakthrough with Putin in charge.

To the extent that Rice and Power change anything, it is the heightening of the anti-Iraq war mindset that Obama popularized during his 2008 campaign. That mindset has become myopia in the case of Syria. Although potential U.S. involvement on the side of the Syrian opposition would look nothing like the Iraq war, the Obama team continues to define the problem as if Syria were Iraq and the proponents of intervention were Paul Wolfowitz–style neoconservatives. Nothing could be further from the truth, as America’s involvement would be welcome by both the opposition and most of the regional powers (and unlike in Iraq, the U.S. would not be responsible for starting the war and devastating the country). But the presence of Rice and Power is more likely to lock in that misreading of a potential Syrian intervention rather than correct it.

More generally, the American failure to intervene even in a minor way in Syria is likely to haunt the U.S. as an error of omission almost as big as the Iraq war was an error of commission by the Bush administration. Along with the withdrawal from Iraq and the consequential loss of leverage with the Iraqi government, the absence of U.S. leadership on Syria has made Washington almost a minor actor in the greater Middle East. This past week’s reports that China may turn out to be the big winner in the Iraq oil sweepstakes is a bitter irony that demonstrates America’s apparent irrelevance to the Baghdad government as well as anything could.

It is hard to imagine that this White House personnel shuffle is going to change the president’s seemingly firm decision to scale back America’s commitments in the world, downgrade our relations with key European allies, and focus most of the foreign policy attention that is left to managing the always important Chinese account. Since neither Rice nor Power have much experience as Asia hands, that means Kerry and Biden, both of whom have been meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials for decades, will play the major roles on China.