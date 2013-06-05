If StopTheNRA.com—a pro–gun control website that launched today—sounds familiar, that’s because founder Kenneth Lerer originally launched the site 12 years ago and ran it for two years before donating the domain to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Its initial goal was to support federal legislation to extend the assault weapons ban, which ultimately failed. “But we made great progress,” Lerer told me today. “We were able to delay legislation and have success.” He added, explaining why it didn't catch on more, “It was very early on. The Internet wasn’t the Internet back then.”

It’s funny he should mention that. Few people have done more to make the Internet “the Internet”—the all-consuming media beast we know today—than Lerer. An AOL executive before creating StopTheNRA, Lerer went on to help found The Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, the two sites most adept at capitalizing on the dominant distribution channels of Internet content: Google, in the case of Huffington Post; social networks like Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter, in the case of BuzzFeed. “I’m going to take everything I’ve learned or haven’t learned over the last 12 years of investing in Internet sites and apply it to this,” Lerer told me.

What’s interesting is that both The Huffington Post and BuzzFeed are successful business ventures (Huffington Post was actually bought by AOL in 2011) that started out with supposedly enlightened motives. The Huffington Post was created before the 2004 elections as a left-wing response to the incredibly influential and unabashedly right-wing Drudge Report. BuzzFeed began as Contagious Media LLC, a company whose raison d’être was to investigate, from a disinterested perspective motivated as much by pure curiosity as anything else, what makes Web content go viral.

The mission of StopTheNRA (the Brady Campaign gave the domain back to Lerer, he said) also appears to be a principled one, prompted in no small part, Lerer said, by Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s leadership on the issue. And, as the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reported, it is part of a broader campaign that will include signing people up on petitions and even targeted donations to politicians. “I never envision it becoming for-profit,” Lerer said.