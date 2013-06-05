The last five minutes of Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones”—the last episode before the season ends next week—were brutal, bloody, and, if you hadn’t read all of the novels, surprising. The “Red Wedding,” as the scene is known, featured the death of three major characters and one royal fetus. The morning-after memes birthed a new category of Youtube video: the “Red Wedding” reaction shot, videos of viewers’ shocked, horrified responses to the massacre. But even if the “Game of Thrones” newbies had no way of guessing the extent of Sunday night’s bloodshed, they shouldn’t have been entirely startled—after all, one of the unwritten rules of modern cable drama is that the big guns all come out in the penultimate episode. If “quality television” in the last decade came to mean a violent drama with a middle-aged antihero, it also came to mean the end of the cliffhanger.

Take the last two seasons of “Game of Thrones.” Each peaked with a main event—the death of Ned Stark and the battle of Blackwater—and each of those main events happened in the episode before the last. (I’d tell you what happened in those season finales, but I honestly don’t remember.) Like so many other characteristics of today’s prestige television, the pattern was set by “The Sopranos.” The finales for that show featured funerals and graduation ceremonies and long, obscure dream sequences. It was in the episodes prior that the mob storylines came to a head, usually in jarring ways: Janice shoots Richie Aprile at the dinner table; Silvio shoots Adriana in a deserted forest; rival gangmembers shoot Bobby in the chest. The episodes after let Tony—and creator David Chase—pick up the pieces.

“The Wire” was dramatically dissimilar from its HBO predecessor, but it, too, used its penultimate episode in this way. Written each season by crime novelist George Pelecanos, these penultimate episodes are some of the series’ best: This is when Wallace and Stringer Bell die, when the serial-killer hoax comes to light. If we had Twitter in 2002, these are the episodes that would spark parody accounts (@WheresWallace, maybe) and choruses of #omg. The finales were more notable for their more conventional final scenes: closing montages that lay out each character’s fate while meaningful music plays. The shows that followed, including “Deadwood” and “Mad Men,” did the same. (Sure, the first season finale of “Mad Men” included the famous Kodak carousel speech, but the season-long arc of Don’s stolen identity wrapped up one episode earlier.)