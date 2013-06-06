So why is Silicon Valley so much better about safeguarding your stuff? Here are a few possible reasons.

The Internet companies usually depend much more on advertising for revenue, which means they need your data, and they need you to be comfortable handing it over (Verizon only started doing this more recently). Trust is increasingly important for social-media companies like Facebook, which has outraged users on several occasions by making their information more public than expected, and data-storage companies like Dropbox, which needs people to believe their information is safe. Defending your information from the government buys goodwill, while not cutting into their bottom line.

At the risk of overgeneralizing, the people of the Internet industry tend to be much more libertarian in their political views. (The top House recipient of the industry’s campaign donations last cycle, as I mentioned before, was Ron Paul.) That would make them less willing to go along with government requests for information.

And perhaps most importantly: The telecom industry has always had a cozier relationship with government, dating back to its days as a regulated monopoly called Ma Bell. It's used to cooperating with requests from officials, since it used to be required to as a condition of its privileged status, and still needs to work with agencies like the Federal Communications Commission for access to public airwaves. That's why public interest advocates tend to complain about regulatory capture: There's a well-oiled revolving door between the big telecom companies and senior government positions (conveniently, Verizon's chief security officer used to work for the FBI). By contrast, the Internet is a less regulated realm—partly because it’s newer—and zealously guards its freedom. Internet companies tend to exchange staff with groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Technology, instead of regulatory agencies and the security state.

They might not be able to hold out for long, though: The Obama administration is trying to compel the likes of Facebook and Google to let law-enforcement officials snoop on their users' conversations.