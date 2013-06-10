Glass doesn’t pretend that every deserter had just cause or behaved nobly, and the book parts a curtain on an aspect of World War II that is rarely discussed: the sizeable criminal networks, run by gangs of deserters, that sprouted up in post-liberation Naples, Rome, and Paris. One notorious example was the Lane Gang, organized in Italy by a young private from Pennsylvania who adopted the pseudonym Robert Lane. “His mob terrorized the military and civilians alike in a crime spree of robbery, extortion, and murder,” Glass writes. In France, much of the action was centered in Paris, which was awash with stolen goods—particularly cigarettes and gasoline—swiped by renegades from outfits like the 716th Railway Battalion. One hundred and fifty members of this battalion roamed and robbed for months before the gang was broken up in late 1944.

Glass is deft at providing this kind of necessary contextual information, but The Deserters is a piece of narrative storytelling, not a scholarly study, so he focuses on his three representative soldiers, who illuminate what he sees as the primary motives for desertion: greed, disgust, and fear.

Filling the role of bad guy is Alfred T. Whitehead, a native Tennessean who became a black-market criminal in Paris. Whitehead grew up in poverty with an abusive stepfather, and he initially saw Army life as relatively pleasant: solid meals and ample money for womanizing and boozing. He was a capable infantryman who fought in France and Belgium, earning a Silver Star and three Bronze Stars. He was taken off the line because of appendicitis; he deserted partly because he resented being transferred to an inferior outfit. He was eventually arrested, served half of a five-year sentence, and seemed miserable for the rest of his life, thanks to the shadow on his service record. “For years Dad just went through the motions of being alive,” his son recalled.

The “disgusted” soldier is John Vernon Bain, an amateur boxer and intellectual who became famous in the United Kingdom for writing poetry—much of it about the war—under the pen name Vernon Scannell. Paul Fussell, the critic and World War II veteran who examined his own disgust with the conflict in books like Wartime, Doing Battle, and The Boys’ Crusade, found Scannell to be a compelling example of a deserter who operated from a strong moral foundation. “Questioned about his motives for leaving,” Fussell wrote in The Boys’ Crusade, “he answered that ‘he walked away because of that hideous business of war,’ and denied that cowardice had anything to do with it.” Scannell deserted three different times: once during training in the U.K.; once after he witnessed gruesome corpse-pillaging in North Africa; and once shortly after VE Day, when he was in England recovering from serious leg wounds. He was convicted but discharged after a brief stint in a mental ward.

The star of the book is an American infantryman whose story hasn’t been told before: Steve Weiss, a New York City native who introduced himself to Glass in 2009, when he was in London promoting an earlier book. In 1942, at 17, Weiss enlisted and saw his first action in Italy. Landing at Anzio, Weiss encountered a group of deserters who were locked inside a barbed-wire stockade. Like some mad Shakespearean chorus, they warned Weiss, with obscenities and waving arms, that he would end up just like them. Weiss’s tour took him through combat in Italy, the invasion of southern France, and a near-miss behind enemy lines that ended with him getting rescued by the French Resistance and drafted into their ranks. Weiss served with the French and briefly with the American O.S.S., but he eventually had to return to his old unit, which had fought almost every day without rest during the month he was gone.

“Many’s the time I’ve just wanted to sit down and cry about the whole damn mess.”

As a miserable, rainy October settled in on northeastern France and the Allied advance slowed, Weiss felt a sense of doom, as if he were nothing more than “ammunition, gasoline or rations” being fed into the maw. When he rejoined his unit, only two men remained from the group that had been saved by the French. A buddy told him he was a fool to come back. Weiss deserted twice in October, returning once before leaving for good and turning himself in at the French town of Vesoul. What followed was a typical frogmarch of military justice: His defense counsel was lazy, and nobody cared that he’d fought on two fronts, that he volunteered to parachute into Germany with the O.S.S., or that he was obviously suffering from battle fatigue. He received a life sentence but was freed when he agreed, in principle, to fight in the Pacific.

These summaries don’t do justice to the quality of Glass’s storytelling. He’s a talented writer, and he obviously hit the archives hard in an effort to make the book both novelistic and true. Occasionally it feels as if context gets crowded out by narrative—I wanted more about those black market criminal gangs, for example—but that’s a minor complaint. He’s pulled off something special here: showing respect to what the deserters endured while acknowledging that the war—gruesome and unfair and nonsensical though it was—had to be won, and that this happened because enough men somehow found the will to keep going.

Here again, Audie Murphy comes to mind—somehow, he retained his decency and humanity through a series of feats that defy belief (it’s estimated that he personally killed 240 Germans). One day, Murphy found a soldier sobbing under a tree. Instead of berating him, he talked softly and told him to fall back and report to the medics.“Looks like he’s taken all he can,” Murphy told another soldier. “I know how he feels,” the third soldier replied. “Many’s the time I’ve just wanted to sit down and cry about the whole damn mess.”

Alex Heard is the editorial director of Outside magazine and author of The Eyes of Willie McGee. Follow @alexheard.

This article has been corrected. The Battle of Holtzwihr took place in 1945, not 1944 as originally stated.