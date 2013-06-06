When John Oliver takes “The Daily Show” hosting chair on Monday—as Jon Stewart jets off to the Middle East for three months to direct a film about an imprisoned Iranian journalist—he will bring a distinct comedic style to the gig. Oliver is cheerfully absurd where Stewart is self-serious; loose and goofy where Stewart is coiled and intense. And though he has lived in America since 2006, his political outsideriness is key to his comedy. His rarefied Britishness has been a foil for crass Americanism throughout his seven-year run as the Senior British Correspondent on “The Daily Show.” “We turn the program over now to someone whose accent falsely makes you believe you can trust him,” Stewart announced in one broadcast. “Americans just don’t understand dry wit,” Oliver said during the 2008 election coverage.

Other “Daily Show” correspondents, including Stephen Colbert and Rob Corddry, have hosted the show before during Stewart’s absences, though never for more than a week at a time. And at first glance, Oliver seems like a somewhat surprising choice to take over a show that relies on the host’s highly personal outrage at the American political landscape. But as “The Daily Show” has become increasingly rooted in Stewart’s umbrage, it has also become less funny. So Oliver’s outsiderness might be just what the show needs.

Oliver started out as a correspondent by playing a cartoonish foreigner, alternately commending the American political system with faux earnestness and lambasting his own. For his debut appearance in 2006, he stood in front of a cheesy London backdrop, Big Ben looming behind him. “Hello, Jon, or as you imagine we say here, ‘ellooo Jon, how are you?’” he said, sliding into a Cockney accent. Then he analyzed a news clip featuring George W. Bush and Tony Blair in which Bush, mouth full of food, addressed the prime minister as “Yo, Blair”: “Your president’s down-home folksy wisdom has the rare ability to cut through the vagaries of international diplomacy,” Oliver deadpanned. Over the years, his sense of the absurdity of American politics has persisted, but his satire has gotten increasingly nuanced and sharp.

And even as he has become more integrated into American politics, he’s maintained the goofball levity that is characteristic of his fresh-off-the-boat act. At the vice presidential debate in 2008—which Oliver introduced as “a clash between a woman who has been saying stupid things to America for five weeks, and a man who has been at it for 35 years”—he played the roguish schoolboy wreaking havoc in the lunchroom. He got a crowd outside the debate to chant “We want gaffes!” and yelled “Fall over! Trip!” as Palin and Biden took the stage. “Do you think he’ll say, ‘I like big butts and I cannot lie’ and just point at her?” he asked someone before the debate. “Palin sounds like a folksy child, Biden doesn’t,” Oliver declared by way of analysis. And his recent segment on gun control, in which he interviewed American gun lobbyists, was hilarious. “How many political careers have been tragically ended by gun control?” he asked, unblinking.