It was a pretty glum scene at a presser on student debt Thursday afternoon, in a room on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. A few hours earlier, the bill with the best chance of averting a doubling of the loan interest rate this July 1 had failed to clear the upper chamber by nine votes. Outside, it threatened to rain; inside, the college students arrayed behind the politicians didn’t even bother to smile.

But the bill’s authors, Democratic senators Tom Harkin and Jack Reed, seemed prepared for a dour audience of disappointed supporters and skeptical reporters. Perhaps that’s why they brought reinforcements, or at least, a distraction: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren, a co-sponsor on Harkin and Reed’s proposal (which would extend the current interest rate of 3.4 percent for another two years), has her own piece of legislation knocking around the Senate: let students pay what the big banks pay to the Federal Reserve, interest at 0.75 percent. The Bank on Students Loan Fairness Act has made her a favorite among American college students these past few weeks as she has bounced among campuses, working herself into a lather over government favoritism of financial giants. Essentially, Warren took a policy conundrum dense with decimal points and turned it, as is her wont, into a David and Goliath tale. By all accounts, her bill has zero chance of passing, but her touch of political artistry has made her the accidental face of the student-loan debate.

Warren, of course, has made a name for herself—and become a sort of liberal savior—by lambasting Wall Street banks without mercy or pause. And in some ways, as a former professor, she’s a natural advocate for students. But the way she’s chosen to frame this issue, while effective, also makes it feel like a tangent from her larger crusade. As she put it when she introduced the bill, her first standalone effort as a senator: “We shouldn’t be profiting from our students who are drowning in debt while we’re giving great deals to big banks.” Warren deserves credit for bringing the student-debt debate some much-needed publicity. As many have noted, though, the legislative battle over loans has become damagingly divorced from related issues—like the skyrocketing cost of tuition, which is sending so many students into debt in the first place. It would be helpful if she illuminated that context, rather than framing the student loans fight in the language of her pet issue.