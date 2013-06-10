The original building was commissioned in 1806 by Sultan Selim III, who came of age during a reformist moment in the Ottomans' long history, following a series of military and diplomatic setbacks. Selim was a Westernizing reformer, a keen observer of the French Revolution, and an admirer of Napoleon; the troops to be housed in his barracks were not traditional Ottoman Janissaries (who eventually overthrew Selim in favor of a more pliant cousin), but a new parallel army organized along contemporary European models. The architect of the building was an Armenian, Krikor Balian, a descendant of carpenters and founder of a local dynasty of architects, who produced many institutional buildings, in many styles, for Selim and his successors.

The original building was a nimble synthesis of styles and motifs from across the Ottomans' sprawling sphere of influence.

Although a predictable architectural critique of the planned barracks-replica mall is that it would be an inauthentic pastiche, the original building was itself something of a mash-up. There was nothing monomaniacally essential or singularly vernacular in Balian's original design. The original building was a nimble synthesis of styles and motifs from across the Ottomans' sprawling sphere of influence. It consisted of long dormitory wings in pale stone and brick and tile, surrounding a vast central parade ground, with stout towers at the corners and a commanding entrance gate pavilion along one side. The wings were spartan and largely undecorated; they and the interior facades looking out over the central courtyard were rendered in an austere neoclassical style—the default institutional mode across Europe and the Americas at that time. Balian's treatment of the towers and gates was, by contrast, intricate, playful, and a little weird. And certainly cosmopolitan: There's something a little Moorish in the arched windows, a little Assyrian in the irregularly crenellated cornice and supporting pilasters, and even a little Russian in the swoopy onion domes that top the flanking octagonal towers.





But mapping political influence onto architecture is never straightforward. The Francophile neoclassical architecture that Balian deployed for the backstage parts of the Taksim Barracks (and more generally to his subsequent design for the monumental Selimiye Barracks across the Bosporus) had by midcentury moved to center stage, even as the Ottoman Empire reasserted its distinctions and prerogatives: By the 1850s, the reigning sultan had moved out of the four-centuries old Topkapi Palace into an ornate neoclassical pile that, but for a few vernacular filigrees, would not have been out of place along the Thames or Seine.

After its military decommissioning following World War I, the Taksim Barracks were repurposed as an 8000-seat makeshift soccer stadium before being demolished in 1940 to make way for Gezi Park and a purpose-built stadium nearby. Photos from the soccer era show the interior courtyard plastered with cinema-like marquees and signs, full of life and gentle mayhem—a gratifyingly lively convergence of messy human occupation and architectural grandeur. This prior incarnation suggests that the actual impact on urban life of the newly planned barracks-mall—if that broad and park-like interior field remains genuinely public space—could be less disruptive than feared.

But architectural effects are hard to predict. Until they disappear (and sometimes reappear), buildings are the stable environments for our unstable lives, even as their perceived meanings and effects are malleable and fleeting. And their physical materials, if not the particular arrangements of those materials, lastingly endure. In 2008, at a time of high steel prices and sustainability-friendly public relations, the steel structure of the demolished East German Palace of the Republic was recovered and recycled, some of it sent to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to become part of the Burj Khalifa, now the tallest skyscraper in the world—and some of it sent to Turkey, where it was used in the manufacturing of parts for trucks and buses. It's easy to imagine one of those buses pulling up to Taksim Square this week, that old steel somewhere in the heart of its new engine, idling in the space where once a soldier dreamed or drilled: a haunting of one ghost by another.