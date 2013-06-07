Who’s the boss? The average public intellectual’s CV doesn’t feature many line items that involve managing anything bigger than a semester’s roster of teaching assistants. By contrast, the Secretary of Defense is in charge of more than three million employees. The Secretary of State runs a far-flung bureaucracy with a massive budget. Even the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has close to 1,000 employees beneath the ambassador. With only about 150 employees, the American U.N. mission is a place where even an inept executive can’t do much harm.

New York, New York. The ambassador to the U.N. is the only top executive-branch position based in the country’s intellectual and media capital. The other major diplomatic jobs are in Washington—a city where the media opportunities are many, but the opportunities for hobnobbing with literary and artistic titans are fewer —or, worse still, abroad: A three-year hitch in New Delhi or Tokyo may be rewarding or vitally important, but it tends to make you disappear from the scene for a while .

Low stakes. Take up residence at the embassy in Moscow and you’re responsible for managing the relationship with a large foreign government—a task that involves cultivating professional and personal ties with government leaders and possibly attaining real influence. In Turtle Bay, you’re just representing: You have to follow instructions from Washington when it comes to voting, and cultivating fellow U.N. ambassadors can only accomplish so much, since they have to do the same thing. All the same, there’s a national interest in having someone of substance representing us on a stage with 192 other countries: This is the only ambassador that is considered Cabinet-level.

Polymathematics. One of the distinguishing traits of the intellectual is, to varying extents, that he or she is a generalist, at home with all manner of subject matter: Moynihan had thoughts about American inner cities, Cold War alliances, and everything in between. U.S. ambassadors to other countries who are not donor-types tend to be career foreign service officers with proven abilities to master the language, politics, and culture of a specific country. The U.N. ambassador, on the other hand, is by definition a dilettante. Power is something of an exception to this rule, in that one of her areas of expertise is, in fact, international governing bodies like the U.N. (the same is true, terrifyingly, of John Bolton). But Power is not a professional diplomat. And she won’t need to be.

There are all good reasons why a president could nominate an intellectual to this position. Why would he, though?