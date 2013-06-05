Event Summary
Will the Obama administration act on the president's vows to prioritize climate change policy in the second term? Featuring conversations with leading experts on climate change and environmental policy, the Politics of Climate Change Forum will seek to forecast the future of climate change policy.
In partnership with American University School of Public Affairs' Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, the Politics of Climate Change Forum will take place at the Newseum's Knight Studio from 8:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19.
Wednesday, June 19, 2013
8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
The Knight Studio at The Newseum
555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Event Agenda
- 8 am: Guest Arrival and Breakfast
- 8:30 am: Welcome Remarks, Chris Hughes, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, The New Republic
- 8:35 am: Keynote Address: Heather Zichal, Deputy Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change
- 9:00 am: Panel Discussion: Rethinking Our Response to Climate Change: Policy Advice from Beyond the Beltway
Panelists:
- John Balbus, Senior Advisor for Public Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
- Anne Kelly, Director for Innovative Climate & Energy Policy & Co-Director, Policy Programs, Ceres
- Dan Lashof, Director, Climate & Clear Air Program, Natural Resources Defense Council
- Moderator: Jonathan Cohn, Senior Editor, The New Republic
- 10:00 am: Keynote Interview: John Podesta, Chair, Center for American Progress and the Center for American Progress Action Fund interviewed by Noam Scheiber, Senior Editor, The New Republic
- 10:45 am: Remarks from Chris Hughes
- 10:50 am: Closing Remarks, Barbara Romzek, Dean of the School of Public Affairs, American University
Questions? Lauren Zoltick, lzoltick@tnr.com
Press Inquiries: Annie Augustine, aaugustine@tnr.com