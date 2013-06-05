Event Summary

Will the Obama administration act on the president's vows to prioritize climate change policy in the second term? Featuring conversations with leading experts on climate change and environmental policy, the Politics of Climate Change Forum will seek to forecast the future of climate change policy.

In partnership with American University School of Public Affairs' Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, the Politics of Climate Change Forum will take place at the Newseum's Knight Studio from 8:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19.

Event Info

Wednesday, June 19, 2013
8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

The Knight Studio at The Newseum
555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Event Agenda

  • 8 am: Guest Arrival and Breakfast
  • 8:30 am: Welcome Remarks, Chris HughesPublisher and Editor-in-Chief, The New Republic
  • 8:35 am: Keynote Address: Heather Zichal, Deputy Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change
  • 9:00 am: Panel Discussion: Rethinking Our Response to Climate Change: Policy Advice from Beyond the Beltway

    Panelists:

    • John Balbus, Senior Advisor for Public Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
    • Anne KellyDirector for Innovative Climate & Energy Policy & Co-Director, Policy Programs, Ceres
    • Dan LashofDirector, Climate & Clear Air Program, Natural Resources Defense Council
    • Moderator: Jonathan Cohn, Senior Editor, The New Republic
  • 10:00 am: Keynote Interview: John PodestaChair, Center for American Progress and the Center for American Progress Action Fund interviewed by Noam ScheiberSenior Editor, The New Republic
  • 10:45 am: Remarks from Chris Hughes
  • 10:50 am: Closing Remarks, Barbara Romzek, Dean of the School of Public Affairs, American University

Questions? Lauren Zoltick, lzoltick@tnr.com
Press Inquiries: Annie Augustine, aaugustine@tnr.com