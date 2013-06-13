Former State Rep. Krinkie, who lost a race for the 6th Congressional District in 2006, is thinking of trying his luck again. Known as “Dr. No,” his opposition to government spending is so vehement that the Star Tribune called his 2007 vote for 3/8 percent sales-tax increase a “rarely seen spectacle.” In 2006, rather than approve a new tax on cigarettes to end a partial government shutdown, he resigned as chair of the tax committee.

A Democrat until the 1970s, Krinkie began to oppose taxes and spending after he was handed control of a $4 million-a-year heating and cooling company. As a junior lawmaker in the ’90s, he organized opposition of small-bore items like school desegregation and the redistribution of dollars for impoverished school districts. He displayed a plush pink pig, Mr. Piggy, on his desk for emphasis, and proudly called himself “cheap.”

Occasionally, Dean has rooted out real government waste—he uncovered abuses in the bidding process for a state light-rail project. But his opposition reliably veers into the absurd. He sought a moonlighting ban to stop then-Governor Jesse Ventura from announcing at a one-off World Wrestling Federation event and collaborating on a musical about his life. Since giving up his House seat to run against Bachmann in 2006, Krinkie has served as president of the Taxpayer’s League, offering, in that position, wisdom like this: “If the University of Minnesota can have 200 students in a classroom, why can’t your high school?”

Tom Emmer

Emmer, a former state representative who took a failed shot at the governorship in 2010, is the only candidate to have officially declared for Bachmann’s seat. The laundry list of Emmer’s hyper-conservative principles is well known. It includes support for chemical castration of sex offenders, a bill to let pharmacists refuse contraception prescriptions, and an amendment allowing the state to pick and choose which federal laws to follow. Emmer also had ties to Dean Bradlee, a radio host and the founder of a rock group and ministry called You Can Run But You Can’t Hide. After Bradlee implied his support for the execution of gays and lesbians, Emmer called the group a “pro-traditional marriage group” made up of “nice people.”

Since narrowly losing the race for governor in 2010, Emmer has gone into lobbying, reversing positions according to the needs of his employers. But he has maintained his anti-gay bona fides, recently writing for a radio site, “If you really believe the fight about the definition of marriage is about a state law that discriminates … why would you propose to pass another law that, in theory, will discriminate? … What will you say to the polygamist who believes that marriage should involve multiple spouses?”

Molly Redden is a staff writer for The New Republic. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.

Correction: This article initially stated that State Senator Michelle Fischbach was considering a run for Bachmann's seat. In fact, she has stated that she will not run.