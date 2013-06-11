Only a genuine, aggressive, independent, and transparent review process can restore the confidence necessary to maintain security under the American Constitution. We need a new Church Committee to assess the NSA's work in this post-September 11, big data moment.

The public-private partnership for social surveillance control and big data

The public-private surveillance partnership has reached a degree that would have sounded like conspiracy theory mere weeks ago. If you have ever seen an advertisement pop up on your laptop screen for something you were just searching for on your smartphone, you've encountering the tip of the big data iceberg. Marketing is at the forefront of combining big data with behavioral sciences: The New York Times last year described how Target had figured out how to infer from purchase data that a customer was pregnant, and used this insight to persuade soon-to-be moms that Target was the best one-stop shop. What we learned last week is that the NSA also knows that you're pregnant, maybe before you’ve even told your parents. The leaks suggest that the NSA actually has deeper data than any of these private companies, because it has direct access to data from almost all of them.

Imagine if your Google searches, e-mails, Facebook messages, and Skype calls all fell under the control of a single entity, which employs some of the world's best mathematicians and behavioral scientists to make sense of this wealth of data. Each company by itself likely knows more about your health risks or secret desires than you are willing to admit to yourself. What the NSA can know by cross-referencing these sources is mind-boggling. No secret service in the history of the world had feelers into so much of society's life. Even if every neighbor spies on the lives of others, the sheer imperfection of analog life makes it impossible to know or predict as much as our ubiquitously computerized society makes possible.

What makes this new public-private partnership work is the American constitutional structure of the early twenty-first century. Privacy law experts have long explained that Europe protects against private surveillance, but permits more government surveillance, while the U.S. is the opposite. Our lax control of what private companies can collect has underwritten the creation of some of the world's most invasive surveillance and analysis techniques in the name of marketing and consumer sovereignty. But now we learn that our panic-stricken response post-September 11 has created a constitutional structure that has given us the worst of both worlds.

The technology companies named in the PRISM presentation have all denied cooperating with the program, or even knowing about it. What should we believe? We have two options. One is that the companies are telling the truth and that the U.S. government has for seven years hacked into the systems of some of the country's biggest companies. The other option is that the U.S. government used a combination of secret court orders, promises of immunity, and appeals to patriotism to get technology companies to cooperate. Whichever interpretation you think more likely, there seems little doubt that the NSA program reveals a deep danger caused by the levels of private surveillance that our law permits.

The fourth estate and the morality of whistleblowers: Shoring up the last line of defense

The critical role that the press and the whistleblower played last week underscores the threat that the Obama administration's scandalous assault on press freedom poses to American democracy. The only reason we now know more about the scope and scale of the Bush-Obama surveillance state is that one young man, Edward Snowden, consciously took the risk of lengthy imprisonment to leak these materials, and that reporters and editors were not cowed by the threat of being considered criminal co-conspirators.

If we learn anything from the events of the past week, it is that journalists and their sources are the safety valve of last resort when the other three branches have failed to protect the American people and our constitution. Nowhere is secrecy so great, and the checks and balances of the three branches so fragile, as in national security. There, more than anywhere, we need a robust fourth estate. That is what the First Amendment's freedom of the press is for. Snowden has given us the gift of public accountability and the possibility to have a more open, democratic debate about the post-September 11 national security constitution. His disclosures just may be the kind of wakeup that shakes us out of the Bush-Obama constitutional panic response, just as the Army-McCarthy hearings and Watergate shook us out of earlier great national security constitutional stumbles.

Yochai Benkler is is a professor at Harvard Law School and co-Director of the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard.