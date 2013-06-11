Mike Tannenbaum, as general manager of the New York Jets, once consulted Wall Street management specialists to solve the dilemma every National Football League franchise faces: How do you consistently excel when you're not allowed to outspend other teams? The finance guys’ advice for Tannenbaum was to sign players with what are known as “character issues”: good athletes who are also bad apples. Part of the theory is that character issues lower the prices of talented players, allowing you to swoop in for a bargain and preserve salary-cap space. To be sure, these players are inexpensive for good reason: between not learning the playbook, proving locker room poison, or repeatedly getting arrested on drug and domestic abuse charges, these players may do more harm than good. However, since only one team out of 32 gets to raise the Lombardi Trophy each year, the calculated risk could be worth it.

When Tannenbaum made Tim Tebow a Jets back-up quarterback before last season, it was motivated by the same sort of idea, even though, of course, the one thing not wrong with the hard-working, literally virginal Tebow is his character. But Tebow is a clubhouse distraction nonetheless: The NFL’s biggest soap opera—ESPN once told its reporters, “You can’t talk enough about Tebow”—he is loved or hated in equal measure, it seems, not only for his godliness (which he has occasionally politicized) but also for his style of play (which politely could be called unconventional). He was born to play the college game—at the University of Florida, he led his team to a national championship and won a Heisman Trophy—but seems fundamentally ill-suited to NFL quarterbacking: His release takes too long; he does not make good decisions; he is inaccurate.

Yet somehow Tebow led the Denver Broncos to a miraculous 8-8 record and an even-more-miraculous first-round playoff victory two years ago. So even after last season, when Tebow was either injured or backing up the Jets’ bad starting quarterback Mark Sanchez, there is still an argument that he is a talented guy you want on your team; and due to the aforementioned baggage, you may be able to get him for a bargain.

Now the New England Patriots have scooped him up. The most compelling football figure to non-football fans is joining forces with the most compelling football figure to hardcore football fans—that would be Patriots coach Bill Belichick.