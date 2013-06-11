There’s some truth to this. Obamacare’s requirements really will make insurance more expensive relative to what it would cost otherwise. As a result, some people really will pay more for insurance next year than they are paying today. But Taylor is a conservative Republican whose opposition to Obamacare is a matter of public record. And while every politician talking about Obamacare these days has an agenda, Taylor's might explain why her department’s release left out some pretty important facts.

For starters, the release neglected to point out how those regulations on insurance companies, the ones making coverage more expensive, will also allow people with pre-existing conditions to get comprehensive coverage. Many cannot do that now. (If Taylor thinks staying free of cancer is simply a matter of making “healthier choices,” she needs to brush up on her medical facts.) Likewise, the release never mentioned that many Ohioans will end up paying less for insurance than they are paying today, thanks to Obamacare’s federal tax credits, which will be worth thousands of dollars a year for the people who would struggle most with medical bills. "Because the Department cannot project the impact of subsidies and because not all consumers will even qualify for a subsidy," Chris Brock, Taylor's communication director, said via e-mail, "no analysis was compiled."

Then there is the matter of the benefits. It’s true that Obamacare restricts the kind of plans that insurers can offer. But there's a reason for that. Next year, when you go to buy coverage in an Obamacare exchange, you will know that your plan will include a set of “essential health benefits.” You’ll have a choice over how much financial protection you want: You can go for a “bronze” plan, which will have high co-payments and deductibles, or you can pay more to get a “silver,” “gold,” or “platinum” plan that would leave you paying less out of pocket once you get care. But even if you opt for a bronze plan, the law will limit what you pay in out-of-pocket expenses to $6,350 for an individual. Your exposure will be lower if, because of your low income, you qualify for additional financial protection from the government.

A $6,350 deductible is still quite big. It’s one reason liberals (like me) keep saying Obamacare doesn’t guarantee as much coverage as it should. But compare that to one of the policies available in Ohio today—the Saver 80, from UnitedHealth. The Saver 80 will pay for periodic preventative visits and childhood immunizations, all without co-pays. But if you need any of the other services included in the policy, you’ll pay for them out-of-pocket until you’ve reached a $10,000 deductible. At that point, you’ll generally pay 20 percent of your bills until you’ve spent another $3,000, at which point full insurance coverage will finally kick in. Yes, that’s maximum out-of-pocket spending of $13,000.

And that’s just for the "covered services." The insurance does not include office visits, aside from the periodic exam. So if you go to your primary care doctor for a sore throat or a rash, or if you need to see a specialist for any reason, you’ll pay for the visit on your own—and the spending won’t even count toward your deductible. The same goes for prescription drug coverage. The Saver 80 offers a discount card, which you can use to knock down the price of whatever you buy, but there’s no real prescription drug coverage.