3. The logo's background image comes from an unlikely source. Independent journalist Matthew Keys appears to have been the first to note that the PRISM logo is based on a stock image of a prism. Then Gawker writer Max Read identified a British media figure named Adam Hart-Davis as the stock image's creator. The image is available for free download on Davis' website, and some rudimentary Googling reveals that it's been used all over the internet, as you can see here, here, here, here, here, and on literally scores of additional web pages. There's nothing wrong with this per se, since Hart-Davis made the image available for free, but it's surprising that the government would base a logo on a publicly available stock image instead of commissioning something unique.





If you're one of those who think PRISM might be a hoax, then these oddities regarding the logo will probably just confirm your skepticism. But let's assume for now that PRISM and the logo are the real deal. Once you get past the Pink Floyd echoes, how does this logo stack up aesthetically?

The feeling here is that it's a very weak design. The abstract shape lacks gravitas and looks vaguely sci-fi-ish, like a spaceship. The type treatment is nondescript, and the whole thing feels like it was slapped together in about 10 minutes. It looks like the logo for a secret program in an espionage movie, not for a real-world program. A better image would have been the creepy "all-seeing pyramid eye" that appears on the back of a $1 bill, but that one was already taken. (So many spying bureaucracies, so little time to create good logos for them.)

Meanwhile, here's an interesting sidebar to all this: Max Read, the Gawker writer, decided to conduct a little experiment by selling PRISM logo T-shirts via Zazzle, an on-demand retail site. But his Zazzle shop was quickly shut down. Apparently, the site received a takedown notice regarding the t-shirt's possible intellectual-property violations. This may say more about PRISM than its logo ever will.

