There is a lot that David Brooks gets wrong in his much, much, much reviled New York Times column today. For example, his first sentence is wrong: It declares National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden “the ultimate unmediated man” by virtue of the fact that he did not graduate high school and did not see his mother much. The computer guy who had cushy jobs with the CIA, the National Security Agency, and Booz Allen is the “ultimate unmediated man”? More than, say, the poor young man from an inner city, half of whose friends are in jail because of a senseless drug war?

From that false premise stem all sorts of things Brooks gets wrong. Brooks accuses Snowden of betraying just about everybody and everything: “honesty and integrity,” “his friends,” “his employers,” “the cause of open government,” “the privacy of us all,” “the Constitution.” Brooks’s fatal fallacy is to hold Snowden responsible for being unaccountable to the institutions that surround him—and surround all of us—rather than to question whether those institutions, state and non-state, personal and impersonal, have earned our accountability. Did Snowden fail them, or was he failed by them? That Brooks does not even consider the latter is a symptom of the conservative spin Brooks is trying to put on an empirical fact: Americans’ decline of trust in authority.

But it is hard to disagree with Brooks when he describes that empirical fact. As he puts it, Snowden “appears to be a product of one of the more unfortunate trends of the age: the atomization of society, the loosening of social bonds, the apparently growing share of young men in their twenties who are living technological existences in the fuzzy land between their childhood institutions and adult family commitments.”

And it is similarly difficult to dispute the consequences of this situation as Brooks elucidates them: